Bright Pattern Mobile Agent Desktop App Empowers Remote Contact Center Agents and Employees Outside the Contact Center to Improve the Customer Experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, announces the release of its Mobile Agent Desktop App. The Mobile Agent Desktop Application brings the full power of the omnichannel agent desktop to your mobile device. The Mobile Agent Desktop App can also help enterprise companies streamline communication with both customers and internally by allowing multiple subject matter experts to participate in customer conversations through mobile channels while having access to the full activity history.

The Mobile Agent Desktop App is the latest development as part of Bright Pattern's continued commitment to improving the ability of businesses and their contact centers to communicate and increase flexibility with remote or mobile workers. Along with Microsoft Teams, the Mobile Agent Desktop Application allows all employees within a business to connect more closely, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork, while allowing a diverse network of subject matter experts to easily participate in the same customer interaction. With the rise of the remote workforce and the increasingly rapid adoption of digital channels, the Mobile Agent Desktop App will increase the capabilities of a remote workforce, increase the flexibility that contact centers have, and promote cross-departmental communication for a better customer experience.

Through the Bright Pattern Mobile Agent Desktop Application, agents and business employees can log-in with their existing credentials and interact with customers through the app using the company's number. Interaction information is synced through the Bright Pattern Contact Center platform and all activity history and notes taken during customer interactions can be accessed later on the agents' computer through the Bright Pattern Agent Desktop. Activity history is collected on file from all employees who are utilizing the app, whether it's salespeople, couriers, property managers, etc. This ensures that no matter who is participating in the conversation and what channels are being used, the context of the conversation will be maintained throughout the whole customer journey. Quality assurance metrics like CSAT and sentiment are also collected and synced for contact center supervisors, allowing them to easily monitor the quality of interactions for agents using the Mobile Agent Desktop Application.

Bright Pattern's Mobile Agent Desktop Application allows companies to promote knowledge sharing and teamwork while increasing employee flexibility through features such as:

Ability to handle voice, SMS, chat, and Messengers via a streamlined mobile desktop

Ability to make calls or send SMS from company number while using a mobile device

Company-wide communication on the app through the Bright Pattern platform, allowing all employees, including those outside the contact center, to communicate with customers and each other

Ability to take notes during customer interactions

Access to journey history on the mobile app

Ability to see user presence within the organization - agents can see if a colleague is online, away, or offline

Data synchronization, like activity history and any notes taken during an interaction, in the Bright Pattern Platform for both supervisors and agents to access later

"Bright Pattern continues to develop new features as part of our commitment to improving the business and contact center flexibility. Interest in the remote workforce and the adoption of mobile, digital channels continues to surge in the contact center industry," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our Mobile Agent Desktop App allows all employees of a business, not just contact center agents, to join in the customer journey through mobile channels, and helps promote knowledge sharing and teamwork within the business culture."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Shelby Bozekowski, Director of Marketing, Bright Pattern Contact Center, [email protected], (720) 209-2818

