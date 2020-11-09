Bridgit Bench announces integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Bridgit Bench enhances workforce management capabilities across construction workflows with Autodesk BIM 360 and BuildingConnected integrations.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgit, the leading provider of construction resource management solutions, today announced it has launched an integration with Autodesk® , following news of a $7 million USD strategic investment led by the company. Bridgit Bench is now integrated with BIM 360® and BuildingConnected®. Customers can add and edit a project in Bridgit Bench from BIM 360 or BuildingConnected, log in to Bridgit Bench with their BIM 360 credentials, and open Bridgit Bench in a BIM 360 Partner Card.

BIM 360 and BuildingConnected are part of Autodesk Construction Cloud™ , a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network, and predictive insights. The connections between Bridgit Bench and both BIM 360 and BuildingConnected are powered by Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect .

Integrating project data between Bridgit Bench and BIM 360 or BuildingConnected and accessing Bridgit Bench using BIM 360 credentials reduces double entry for users, minimizes potential discrepancy errors, and breaks down silos between the systems, giving customers the ability to enhance resource management during preconstruction and site construction.

While easily viewing Bridgit Bench data using a BIM 360 Partner Card, customers have the ability to reference allocation views and project information so they can make resource decisions quickly and effectively.

"Construction is a fast-paced industry and we are always looking for opportunities to streamline workflows for our customers," said Mallorie Brodie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Bridgit. "The Bridgit Bench and Autodesk Construction Cloud integration is a way to further streamline project management workflows for the construction industry. We are looking forward to hearing continuous feedback from our customers on how we can continue to deepen our relationship with Autodesk and broaden our integration capabilities."

"Workforce management is at the heart of successful construction projects," says James Cook, Head of Integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "The BIM 360 and BuildingConnected integrations with Bridgit Bench give construction teams simplified access to their resource utilization data to maximize productivity and focus on delivering quality projects."

With the AEC industry shifting their processes to be more remote, the Bridgit Bench and BIM 360 and BuildingConnected integration, BIM 360 Partner Card, and login capabilities will provide users with additional visibility into project data, wherever they work.

Join Bridgit's co-founders, Mallorie Brodie and Lauren Lake, at Autodesk University for their Theater Talk on Forecasting for Advanced Workforce Planning. The talk will cover the 3 ways to improve your workforce forecasting with the data you already have on-hand.

For more information about the Bridgit Bench and Autodesk partnership, visit Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Partner Ecosystem , Bridgit Bench and Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Profile , or Bridgit Bench Integrations .

About Bridgit

Bridgit is a software company focused on developing mobile and web-based solutions for the construction industry. Bridgit's flagship solution, Bridgit Bench, is a construction resource management tool. Contractors are using Bridgit Bench to simplify project forecasting and workforce allocation processes. Bridgit has raised over $15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, and Stand-Up Ventures, among others. For more information, please visit gobridgit.com or follow @bridgitsolutions.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Autodesk Construction Cloud and BuildingConnected are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

SOURCE Bridgit

For further information: Media Contact, for Bridgit: Daniela Lazarevic, [email protected]m, 226-929-6065

