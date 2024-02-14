BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 14, 2024, 12:10 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:
- the previously scheduled days of April 30 and May 1, 2024 will not be used for the hearing; and
- the hearing will continue on May 24 and May 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article