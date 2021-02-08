Bridging Celebrates Another Strong Year of Performance

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Looking back at what was a challenging year across the globe, Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging") was able to navigate these hurdles and the Funds celebrated a few key milestones and were recognized for their industry leading risk adjusted returns. The Funds also delivered strongly on their objective of providing clients with consistent and uncorrelated returns even against an economic back drop which saw historically high levels of volatility.

A brief recap of some of Bridging's 2020 accomplishments:

Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund was awarded 2 nd place for the Best 1 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

was awarded in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund was awarded 3 rd place for the Best 3 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

was awarded in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund was awarded 2 nd place for the Best 5 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

was awarded in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Bridging Income Fund LP celebrated its 7-year anniversary in October 2020

LP celebrated its in Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP celebrated its 3-year anniversary in October 2020

Below is a summary of the net returns as of December 31, 2020.

Bridging Income Fund LP (Class F CAD)

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since Inception* 0.71 2.02 3.89 7.72 8.28 8.30 8.55

*Since Inception November 2013

Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP (Class F CAD)

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception* 0.55 1.99 4.45 8.19 8.53 8.59

*Since Inception November 2017

Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund (Class F CAD)

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year Since Inception* 0.95 2.44 5.22 9.79 10.55

*Since Inception May 2019

Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund (Class I CAD)

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since Inception* 0.54 1.96 4.09 8.45 9.13 9.19 9.06

*Since Inception July 2015

Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund (Class F CAD)

1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year Since Inception* 0.78 3.40 6.52 6.94 6.98

*Since Inception June 2019

Bridging would like to take the opportunity to thank its clients and partners for their continued support and Bridging is even more committed in its mission to deliver the stable and uncorrelated returns clients have become accustom to.

