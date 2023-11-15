OSHAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Harmony Creek Trail in the City of Oshawa will be extended by approximately 1 km of paved trail and a new bridge will be built over Harmony Creek, thanks to a combined investment of $2.5 million from the federal government and the City of Oshawa. Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Ryan Turnbull and His Worship Dan Carter, this project will provide expanded opportunities for residents to be active, enjoy nature, and explore the Oshawa.

The new bridge across Harmony Creek will provide pedestrian and cyclist access between Esterbrook Drive and Arborwood Drive. By connecting to the City's existing 22 km trail system, the Harmony Creek Trail extension will provide an accessible, off-road, active transportation route for residents to walk or cycle to amenities, schools, businesses, and more. Overall, this project will provide the community with a new opportunity to get active.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges to expand Canada's active transportation network. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada for all.

Quotes

"When we invest in active transportation, we are investing in the well-being of our communities. The Harmony Creek Trail allows for exploration and discovery of nature and other wildlife within the community while providing an opportunity to come together and stay healthy."

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Oshawa's extensive recreational trail network encourages sustainable modes of transportation, respects the city's natural scenic character and supports economic development," said Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. "Thank you to the Government of Canada for its $1.5 million investment to build on our great city's active recreation network. This trail link between Esterbrook Drive and Arborwood Drive will improve connection between our growing north Oshawa neighbourhoods while promoting an active lifestyle for Oshawa residents and visitors alike."

His Worship Dan Carter, Mayor of the City of Oshawa

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1.5 million in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Oshawa is contributing $1 million .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. Itincludes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable, '

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable, ' Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in Ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

