BridgeWerk Capital Management and Clear North Capital Announce Partnership with Tetrad Insulation Services

CALGARY, AB, Jun. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - BridgeWerk Capital Management Inc. ("BridgeWerk") and Clear North Capital ("Clear North") are pleased to announce a partnership with Tetrad Insulation Services Inc. ("Tetrad"), a leading industrial insulation provider serving customers across Western Canada. BridgeWerk led the investment alongside Clear North, with management retaining a meaningful equity stake and continuing to lead the business.

About Tetrad Insulation Services | Tetrad is a premier provider of mechanical and industrial insulation services, trusted by blue-chip customers across Western Canada to deliver on their most demanding projects. With decades of experience, a reputation for technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to safety, Tetrad has established itself as a partner of choice for mission-critical insulation work.

Anchored by an experienced leadership team and a deep bench of skilled tradespeople, Tetrad combines the responsiveness of a regional operator with the capabilities of a true industry leader. The company's long-tenured customer relationships, disciplined execution, and culture of accountability provide a strong foundation for continued growth across both organic and acquisition-driven opportunities. For more information, visit www.tetrad.ca.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scott and the entire Tetrad team," said Oliver Davidson, Partner of BridgeWerk. "Tetrad is a scaled industrial services platform delivering the safest, expert technical advice coupled with superior job performance that has resulted in long-tenured relationships with the most demanding customers in Western Canada. Tetrad occupies a competitive position that is genuinely hard to replicate, and it does so against one of the most supportive industrial backdrops we have seen in a generation."

"Tetrad is honoured to partner with a premier group in BridgeWerk, whose team has demonstrated their alignment with Tetrad's relationship-focused values and strategic long-term approach. We could not have achieved what we already have without the immense amount of trust and support from all of our partners over the years - clients, vendors, employees and investors alike - and we look forward to continuing to build and strengthen these relationships. Maintaining our leadership team while partnering with BridgeWerk provides an amazing opportunity to broaden Tetrad's impact throughout the market and we are excited for our next chapter." Scott Odland, CEO.

About BridgeWerk Capital Management | BridgeWerk is a Calgary-based private equity firm investing in lower mid-market companies across North America. Originally established as a spin-out of the Werklund Family Office, BridgeWerk partners with founder-led and management-owned businesses to support succession, growth, and operational improvement. The firm draws on deep operating experience and a long-term, flexible capital base to build durable businesses in partnership with management teams. BridgeWerk's portfolio includes investments across products and services for industrial, environmental, utilities, and other critical infrastructure industries. For more information, visit www.bridgewerk.ca.

About Clear North Capital | Clear North Capital is Canada's preeminent family office focused on private equity that combines the strength of experience and insight with the flexibility and commitment essential to growing operations. With a direct focus on successfully positioning lower mid-market private companies throughout North America, we have actively invested our own capital and applied our operating knowledge to a diverse portfolio of companies – helping organizations fully realize their value and potential. Through trusted partnerships and a shared vision, we create significant long-term returns because we know great opportunities often come in smaller packages. For more information, visit www.clearnorthcapital.com

SOURCE BridgeWerk Capital Management Inc.

Contacts: See Hon Tung, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, BridgeWerk Capital Management Inc., Email: [email protected]; Oliver Davidson, Partner & Co-Founder, BridgeWerk Capital Management Inc., Email: [email protected]