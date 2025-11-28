Bridget Flynn Commences Wrongful Dismissal Lawsuit Against Grayson Music Group For Over $3.5 Million

Former CEO Alleging Wrongful Dismissal, Oppressive and Bad Faith Conduct, and Discrimination

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Employment law firm Mathers McHenry & CO today announced that its client, Bridget Flynn ("Flynn") who is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Grayson Music Group and its related subsidiaries (collectively, "GMG" or the "Company"), is suing the Company for over $3.5 million in damages arising from her wrongful dismissal and the bad faith conduct perpetrated against her by GMG. Flynn is the company's second-largest shareholder, holding approximately 23% of GMG's common shares.

In a Statement of Claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Ms. Flynn alleges that she was constructively dismissed by GMG after she was driven out of the organization at the direction of its founders and shareholders. She also claims that her age and gender were factors in the Company's decision to embark on a strategy designed to force her out of the business, which she claims was orchestrated by withholding her compensation, imposing unfair and arbitrary conditions on her, and subjecting her to bad faith conduct culminating in a constructive dismissal of her employment.

Ms. Flynn has claimed damages for wrongful dismissal, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and oppression remedy claims related to her shareholdings. She is also seeking damages for discrimination on the basis of age and gender, as well as exemplary, punitive and moral damages.

For further information, please contact: Devin Michelle Jarcaig, Mathers McHenry & Co, [email protected]