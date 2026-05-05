Bridges Selects See Girl Work Marketing & Branding for Fall 2026 Launch

A new campaign aims to shift how both families and their communities think about support, from service transaction to community presence and contribution.

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Bridges, a nonprofit digital platform operated by Durham Association for Family Resources and Support (DFR), has tapped See Girl Work Marketing & Branding (See Girl Work) to support its fall 2026 launch. The assignment includes messaging strategy, campaign creative, and a phased rollout across print, digital, and paid media.

Bridges connects families seeking support with community members -- called Associates -- based on shared interests, everyday rhythms, and the potential for meaningful contribution. Rather than centering diagnosis or clinical need, Bridges helps families look for support through the lens of ordinary life, community connection, and the possibility of valued roles – and helps community members answer this call.

"Bridges is built on the belief that communities can be strengthened when people who might not otherwise know each other, get together for mutual gain. On the one side, people can be supported to take more fulsome, contributing roles in their home and community lives, and on the other side, Associates can take on meaningful work that ends up benefitting and strengthening the whole community." said Janet Klees, Executive Director of Durham Association for Family Resources and Support.

"We needed a creative partner who understood that distinction and could see the mutual benefit of this approach. See Girl Work understood it immediately."

The assignment comes at a pivotal moment for Bridges, which is preparing for its first public-facing campaign following early adoption through word-of-mouth and agency referrals. The campaign will focus on helping families and community members understand Bridges as a more thoughtful, relationship-centred alternative to traditional approaches to support.

"Bridges is doing something genuinely radical," said Alethea Robinson, Founder of See Girl Work. "It's reimagining what support looks like for families -- not as a service transaction, but as real community participation. Our job is to help people feel that difference before they even understand it."

The win adds to a growing roster of health and community-focused clients for See Girl Work, including The African and Caribbean Council on HIV/AIDS in Ontario (ACCHO), Amref Health Africa in Canada, Black Health Alliance, Mooredale Community Centre, and High Park Nature Centre.

About Bridges

Bridges is a nonprofit digital platform operated by Durham Association for Family Resources and Support (DFR). The platform helps families connect with community members based on shared interests, values, and the potential for meaningful roles in everyday life. Bridges offers a practical, values-driven way for families and supporters to find one another with greater intention, clarity, and care. Learn more at bridgesandconnections.com.

About See Girl Work Marketing & Branding

See Girl Work Marketing & Branding is a boutique creative agency based in Toronto, Ontario, working at the intersection of health, equity, and community. The agency partners with nonprofits, social enterprises, and advocacy organizations on websites, brand identity, annual reports, and campaign creative. Learn more at seegirlwork.com.

SOURCE See Girl Work

Media Contact: Alethea Robinson, Founder, See Girl Work Marketing & Branding, 437-374-5466, [email protected], seegirlwork.com