Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Reports Second Quarter Results and Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) announced today its second quarter consolidated financial results and the approval of a monthly dividend to holders of the Company's restricted voting shares.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue in the second quarter was $14.0 million , an increase of 22% over the same period in 2020. Strong housing markets compared to a pandemic-impacted 2020 second quarter and an increase in the number of REALTORS® in the Company network contributed to the increase.

, an increase of 22% over the same period in 2020. Strong housing markets compared to a pandemic-impacted 2020 second quarter and an increase in the number of REALTORS® in the Company network contributed to the increase. Net earnings for the quarter were $0.9 million or $0.10 per share, on a fully-diluted basis compared to a loss of $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The results for the quarter reflect a loss on the fair valuation of the exchangeable units of $2.5 million , compared to a loss of $7.9 million last year.

or per share, on a fully-diluted basis compared to a loss of in the second quarter of 2020. The results for the quarter reflect a loss on the fair valuation of the exchangeable units of , compared to a loss of last year. Distributable Cash Flow improved to $6.4 million , an increase of 73% over the same period in the second quarter of 2020.

, an increase of 73% over the same period in the second quarter of 2020. The Board of Directors approved a dividend to shareholders of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021 .

SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Revenues during the second quarter were $14.0 million, compared to $11.4 million in the same period in 2020. Strong housing markets and an increase in the number of REALTORS® in the Company network supported the improvement. Revenues in 2020 were negatively impacted by the implementation of a temporary fee plan implemented to support our network of franchisees through the pandemic.

The Company generated net earnings for the quarter of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per share on a fully diluted basis. These results included a $2.6 million increase in revenue as a result of the increase in agent count and the stronger real estate market. Revenue gains were substantially offset by a $2.5 million loss on the fair value of the exchangeable units issued by the Company driven by an increase in the Company's share price from $16.41 at the start of the quarter to $17.17 at June 30, 2021.

Distributable cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $6.4 million, compared to $3.7 million generated during the second quarter of 2020. The increase in distributable cash flow was primarily due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher management fees and higher current income tax expenses.

"Our best-in-class technology and training helped the Company's network of agents and brokers flourish while navigating the challenges of operating in the pandemic era. Canadians placed great importance on housing during a time when public health authorities repeatedly asked us to shelter at home. As preparedness met strong demand, our brands were able to grow and profit," said Phil Soper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. "Through the second quarter, we saw overall demand began to moderate from record highs. And while property values continued to climb, it was at more modest rates of appreciation.

"Looking ahead, robust housing market activity should be sustained by pent-up demand from hopeful buyers who were unsuccessful during the inventory-constrained year just past. The recovery of hospitality and tourism jobs, the return of hundreds of thousands of foreign students, and soaring immigration levels bode well for our investment and rental sector. Canada welcomed over 25,000 immigrants in June," Soper concluded.

MARKET UPDATE

Low interest rates and the desire for more living space drove the strong demand that characterized the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. While these factors remain, demand did begin to moderate in the second quarter of the year as some potential buyers were priced out of the market by rapidly rising home prices. While demand calmed to a more sustainable pace, it continued to outstrip supply and home prices rose, albeit at a moderating rate.

Housing market activity is expected to remain strong in the months ahead due in part to surging immigration and the return of rental demand. In October 2020, the federal government announced that it would accept over 1.2 million immigrants in the 2021 to 2023 time period. Company research reveals that new Canadians tend to rent homes during their first three years in the country. Add to this housing demand from numerous sectors, including employment recovery in travel, tourism and hospitality, and the return of in-person classes at universities and colleges, meaning both domestic and foreign students will be looking for places to live. This could revitalize the investor segment and support rising condominium prices. Buyers who paused their search due to lack of supply or other reasons are also expected to return to the market as the fierce competition for listed homes eases.

There remains a concern that if a new wave of COVID-19 infections occurs, it could impact the economy and employment, slowing housing demand.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.1125 cents per restricted voting share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. The dividend distribution represents a target annual dividend of $1.35 per restricted voting share, which is consistent with 2020.

THE COMPANY NETWORK

As at June 30, 2021, the Network was comprised of 19,588 REALTORS®, operating under 286 franchise agreements providing services from 663 locations, with an approximate 16% share of the Canadian residential real estate market based on 2020 transactional dollar volume.

CONFERENCE CALL

DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

This news release and accompanying financial statements make reference to distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is defined as operating income before deducting amortization and net impairment or recovery of intangible assets, minus current income tax expense and minus cash used in investing activities. Distributable cash flow is used by the Company to measure the amount of cash generated from operations which is available to the Company's shareholders on a diluted basis, where such dilution represents the total number of shares of the Company that would be outstanding if holders of exchangeable units converted Class B LP units into restricted voting shares. The Company uses distributable cash flow to assess its operating results and the value of its business and believes that many of its shareholders and analysts also find this measure useful. Distributable cash flow does not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 19,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com .

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com .

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.





































June 30,

December 31,







Interim Balance Sheet Highlights

2021

2020







Cash $ 8,608 $ 9,156







Other current assets

4,591

3,171







Total current assets

13,199

12,327







Non-current assets

72,531

76,632







Total assets $ 85,730 $ 88,959











































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,778 $ 1,282







Interest payable on Exchangeable Units

484

484







Dividends payable to shareholders

1,067

1,067







Contract transfer obligation

559

549







Total current liabilities

3,888

3,382







Debt facilities

70,899

73,379







Other non-current liabilities

10,270

11,388







Exchangeable Units

57,136

49,249







Total Liabilities

142,193

137,398







Shareholders' deficit

(56,463)

(48,439)







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' deficit $ 85,730 $ 88,959





























Three months

Three months

Six Months

Six Months



ended

ended

ended

ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Interim Earnings Highlights

2021

2020

2021

2020 Fixed franchise fees $ 7,665 $ 1,276 $ 15,249 $ 8,817 Variable franchise fees

4,806

8,467

8,551

11,086 Other revenue

1,481

1,651

3,251

2,613 Revenues

13,952

11,394

27,051

22,516

















Cost of other revenue

(294)

(165)

(567)

(284) Administration expenses

(90)

(174)

(142)

(829) Management fees

(5,364)

(4,203)

(10,541)

(8,279) Interest expense

(745)

(732)

(1,485)

(1,482)



7,459

6,120

14,316

11,642 Impairment, write-off and amortization of intangible assets

(1,913)

(2,311)

(3,864)

(4,730) Interest on Exchangeable Units

(1,452)

(1,452)

(2,904)

(2,904) Gain (loss) on fair value of Exchangeable Units

(2,529)

(11,048)

(7,887)

9,883 Gain (loss) on interest rate swap

380

(211)

945

(2,546) Gain on deferred payments

-

881

-

881 Income tax expense

(1,008)

(556)

(2,116)

(1,286) Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

(23)

(599)

(112)

10 Net and comprehensive (loss) earnings $ 914 $ (9,176) $ (1,622) $ 10,950 Basic (loss) earnings per Restricted Voting Share $ 0.10 $ (0.97) $ (0.17) $ 1.15 Diluted (loss) earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ (0.97) $ (0.17) $ 0.31

















Cash Flow Highlights















Cash provided by operating activities: $ 5,291 $ 10,485 $ 8,511 $ 13,375 Cash used for investing activities:

(47)

(1,845)

(157)

(2,757) Cash used for financing activities:

(5,701)

(3,201)

(8,902)

(6,402) Change in cash for the period

(457)

5,439

(548)

4,216 Cash, beginning of the period

9,065

3,979

9,156

5,202 Cash, end of the period $ 8,608 $ 9,418 $ 8,608 $ 9,418

















Distributable Cash Flow Highlights















Distributable Cash Flow $ 6,404 $ 3,719 $ 12,043 $ 7,599 Distributable Cash Flow per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.29 $ 0.94 $ 0.59





















Twelve months

Twelve months











ended

ended











June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

























Distributable Cash Flow $ 18,190 $ 16,988







Distibutable Cash Flow per Share $ 1.42 $ 1.33









1 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

