Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Reports Annual Financial Results and Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today released its annual consolidated financial results and announced a monthly dividend to holders of the Company's restricted voting shares.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for 2022 was $49.9 million compared to $50.2 million in 2021, as growth in the number of REALTORS® in the Company Network served to substantially offset the impact of weaker real estate markets in 2022.

compared to in 2021, as growth in the number of REALTORS® in the Company Network served to substantially offset the impact of weaker real estate markets in 2022. The Company recorded net earnings of $21.0 million or $1.19 per share in 2022, on a fully diluted basis, compared to $4.8 million or $0.50 per share in 2021, as a result of an $11.5 million gain on the valuation of the Exchangeable Units, compared to a loss of $5.0 million in 2021.

or per share in 2022, on a fully diluted basis, compared to or per share in 2021, as a result of an gain on the valuation of the Exchangeable Units, compared to a loss of in 2021. Distributable Cash Flow per Share amounted to $1.59 for 2022, compared to $1.66 for the prior year.

for 2022, compared to for the prior year. The Company's network of REALTORS® increased to 20,686 at December 2022 , up from 20,159 in 2021.

, up from 20,159 in 2021. The Board of Directors approved a dividend to shareholders of $0.1125 per Restricted Voting Share payable April 28, 2023 , to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023 .

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

For the year ending December 31, 2022, revenues were $49.9 million compared to $50.2 million in 2021. The decrease in revenue results from significant weakness in the Canadian real estate market in the last half of the year, partly offset by an increase in the number of REALTORS® in the Company Network. The Company grew its agent count by 3% in 2022. During the fourth quarter, revenues were $10.4 million, compared to $10.7 million last year.

In 2022, the Company recorded net earnings of $21.0 million, compared to $4.8 million in 2021. The improved result was due to an $11.5 million gain on the valuation of the Exchangeable Units, compared to a loss of $5.0 million in 2021. The fair valuation adjustment on the Exchangeable Units is directly related to changes in the market price of the Company's Restricted Voting Shares. For the fourth quarter, the Company generated net earnings of $6.0 million, or $0.18 per Share, compared to net earnings of $2.5 million, or $0.22 per Share, in the same quarter of 2021.

Distributable Cash Flow for the year amounted to $20.2 million, or $1.59 per Share, compared to the $21.3 million, or $1.66 per Share, recorded in 2021. The lower cash flow is due to lower revenues, higher administration expenses and higher income taxes partly offset by lower management fees. For the fourth quarter, Distributable Cash Flow amounted to $3.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in 2021.

"Despite a significant reduction in transaction volumes in Canadian real estate throughout 2022, following nearly two years of pandemic-fueled intensity, we are pleased with our performance over the last year and the Company's ability to weather market downturns, due to our largely fixed-revenue per agent driven revenues," said Phil Soper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. "While a rapid rise in interest rates hampered demand and sent many buyers and sellers to the sidelines, the Company was able to continue to grow its REALTOR® network, welcoming more than 500 agents to the Company's brands last year. The strength of our reputation in the market and our innovative technology offering continues to attract productive real estate professionals to the Company."

MARKET UPDATE

The Canadian residential real estate market posted further declines in the fourth quarter as sales volumes decreased nationally by 38% compared to the same period in 2021, and 25% for the full year compared to the record volumes recorded in 2021.1 According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, the national average selling price declined 12% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2021, however home prices remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, increasing 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

A nationwide shortage in housing supply helped to keep prices from declining further, as many sellers appear to have delayed listing their homes until demand improves. Housing activity may increase in the coming months, as both buyers and sellers are expected to return to the market once interest rates, which saw their highest levels in 15 years early in 2023, stabilize.

Canada's inflation rate continues to fall, reaching 6.3% in December, 2022, and 5.9% in January, 2023.2 Inflation has not come down as much or as quickly as the Bank of Canada might have hoped, in part because of the country's strong job market, which continues to support the economy. A series of interest rate hikes in 2022 contributed to lower home sales and decreased demand throughout the year. If the central bank continues to hold the policy rate, activity in the market could return to levels consistent with historical trends.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.1125 per Restricted Voting Share payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The dividend paid during 2022 amounted to $1.35 per Restricted Voting Share, consistent with 2021.

THE COMPANY NETWORK

As at December 31, 2022, the Company Network was comprised of 20,686 REALTORS® operating under 283 Franchise Agreements from 725 locations. During 2022, REALTORS® in the Company Network participated in approximately 28% of all home resales in Canada.

DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT S

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS®3. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com .

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com .

_____________________________ 3 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.











December 31, December 31, Balance Sheet Highlights 2022 2021 Cash $ 6,419 $ 6,217 Other current assets 5,469 3,917 Total current assets 11,888 10,134 Non-current assets 60,741 68,462 Total assets $ 72,629 $ 78,596











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,138 $ 1,107 Interest payable on Exchangeable Units 484 484 Dividends payable to shareholders 1,067 1,067 Contract transfer obligation 602 573 Debt facilities 66,959

Total current liabilities 70,250 3,231 Debt facilities

68,419 Other non-current liabilities 7,966 9,152 Exchangeable Units 42,727 54,274 Total Liabilities 120,943 135,076 Shareholders' deficit (48,314) (56,480) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' deficit $ 72,629 $ 78,596



Three months Three months





ended ended Year ended Year ended

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Interim Earnings Highlights 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fixed franchise fees $ 8,445 $ 7,931 $ 33,150 $ 31,016 Variable franchise fees 1,249 1,716 12,465 13,750 Other revenue 730 1,070 4,256 5,436 Revenues 10,424 10,717 49,871 50,202









Cost of other revenue (315) (253) (1,207) (1,035) Administration expenses (210) (240) (1,120) (646) Management fees (4,496) (4,631) (19,872) (20,158) Interest expense (759) (735) (2,970) (2,960)

4,644 4,858 24,702 25,403 Write-off of intangible assets

- (154) - Amortization of intangible assets (1,761) (1,862) (7,168) (7,631) Interest on Exchangeable Units (1,452) (1,452) (5,806) (5,806) Gain (loss) on fair value of Exchangeable Units 5,191 1,132 11,547 (5,025) Gain on interest rate swap 48 688 2,203 1,887 Income tax expense (668) (715) (3,948) (3,818) Deferred income tax expense 3 (132) (407) (248) Net and comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 6,005 $ 2,517 $ 20,969 $ 4,762 Basic earnings (loss) per Restricted Voting Share $ 0.63 $ 0.27 $ 2.21 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings (loss) per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 1.19 $ 0.50









Cash Flow Highlights







Cash provided by operating activities: $ 2,213 $ 2,318 $ 15,103 $ 15,139 Cash used for investing activities: (196) (66) (598) (275) Cash used for financing activities: (3,201) (5,701) (14,303) (17,803) Change in cash for the period (1,184) (3,449) 202 (2,939) Cash, beginning of the period 7,603 9,666 6,217 9,156 Cash, end of the period $ 6,419 $ 6,217 $ 6,419 $ 6,217









Distributable Cash Flow Highlights

















Distributable Cash Flow $ 3,781 $ 4,077 $ 20,156 $ 21,310 Distributable Cash Flow per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 1.57 $ 1.66









Twelve months Twelve months

ended ended

December 31, December 31,





Distributable Cash Flow $ 20,156 $ 21,310 Distributable Cash Flow per Share $ 1.57 $ 1.66

Distributable Cash Flow Reconciled to Cash Flow from Operating Activities



























Three months Three months Twelve months Twelve months (Unaudited) ended ended ended ended ($ 000's) December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Cash flow from operating activities $ 2,213 $ 2,318 $ 15,103 $ 15,139 Add (deduct):







Interest on Exchangeable Units 1,452 1,451 5,806 5,806 Current Income tax expense (668) (715) (3,948) (3,818) Income taxes paid 825 1,470 4,075 4,350 Changes in non-cash working capital 159 (319) (241) 358 Interest expense (2,250) (2,148) (8,763) (8,602) Interest paid 2,246 2,086 8,722 8,353 Interest income 72 - 129 (28) Interest received (72) - (129) 27 Deferral of payments - - - - Gain on deferred payments - - - - Cash used for investing activities (196) (66) (598) (275) Distributable Cash Flow $ 3,781 $ 4,077 $ 20,156 $ 21,310











For twelve months ended, December 31, December 31, (in 000's) except per Share amounts 2022 2021





Revenues $ 49,871 $ 50,202 Less:



Cost of other revenue 1,207 1,035 Administration expenses 1,120 646 Management fees 19,872 20,158 Interest expense 2,970 2,960 Current income tax expense 3,948 3,818 Cash used for investing activities 598 275 Distributable Cash Flow $ 20,156 $ 21,310

