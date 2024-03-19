Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® to Host Quarterly Conference Call Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. ET

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its fourth quarter financial results.

To access the call, please dial in or connect via webcast as shown below:

To access the call by telephone, please dial 1-888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650.

To access the call online, please visit https://app.webinar.net/X6e3orLzKOw.

Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

A recording and transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website by Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Via Capitale® and Johnston & Daniel® brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com .

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com .

BRIDGEMARQ® & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES® are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Manager Limited.

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Inc. and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Manager Limited.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

For further information: please contact: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5783; Glen McMillan, Chief Financial Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-417-3870