Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today released its second quarter consolidated financial results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue in the second quarter amounted to $97.5 million, compared to $108.0 million generated in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to weakness in the Canadian real estate market and a decrease in the number of REALTORS ® .

. Adjusted Net Earnings amounted to $0.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2025.

The Company generated $2.2 million in Free Cash Flow during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.6 million in 2025, primarily due to lower operating income and higher capital expenditures.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, the Company announced a strategic capital allocation framework, including a new expected annualized dividend rate of $0.05 per Share to shareholders of Restricted Voting Shares, payable on a quarterly basis if and when declared by the Board.

SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Revenues during the second quarter of 2026 were $97.5 million, compared to $108.0 million generated in Q2 of 2025. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to weakness in the Canadian market and a decrease in the number of REALTORS®.

During the second quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.13 per fully diluted Restricted Voting Share ("Share"), compared to a net loss of $5.4 million or $0.57 per Share in the same quarter in 2025. The Company's net earnings are impacted by the fair value adjustment on the Exchangeable Units, which is directly related to changes in the market price of Bridgemarq's Restricted Voting Shares.

Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $5.9 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to the deferral of interest payments related to distributions on the Exchangeable Units and lower income taxes paid, partly offset by reduced revenues.

Adjusted Net Earnings, which measures earnings of the business before certain non-cash gains and losses on a fully diluted basis, amounted to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.2 million in 2025. The decrease in Adjusted Net Earnings is due to lower revenues, partly offset by lower commissions expense.

The Company generated $2.2 million in Free Cash Flow during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.6 million generated in the same quarter last year. This is primarily due to lower operating income and higher capital expenditures, some of which were non-recurring in nature.

"While housing market activity was slower to build than expected this spring, we saw encouraging signs of improvement as the second quarter progressed. Buyers and sellers are gradually returning to the market, supported by stable borrowing costs. Although consumers remain cautious, the broader trends point to a more balanced environment heading into the second half of the year," said Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

"Our focus remains on equipping our vast network with the tools, technology and support needed to perform in any market environment," added Mr. Enright. "During the second quarter, we strengthened brand visibility through targeted public relations efforts, digital marketing, and media initiatives that elevate the profile of our agents. We enhanced the consumer experience with a redesigned digital platform, and continued to expand our AI capabilities and professional development resources across the national network. We believe our competitive offering remains highly relevant and continues to differentiate us in the competitive Canadian market."

MARKET UPDATE

The Canadian residential real estate market contracted by 1.5% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year.1 According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, total sales volumes declined 2.9%, while the national average selling price increased 1.5% in Q2, compared to the same period in 2025.

Canada's spring housing market experienced a delayed start in 2026, with sales activity strengthening later in the second quarter. A prolonged winter and continued economic uncertainty tempered consumer confidence, resulting in deferred buying and selling activity that extended into the early summer months. While Canada's most expensive housing markets continued to record year-over-year price softening, monthly trends indicate that conditions have begun to stabilize.

The Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight lending rate at 2.25% in July.2 While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to place upward pressure on energy prices, economists indicate that inflationary pressures remain largely contained and have not spread broadly across the economy. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% year over year in June, down from 3.2% in May,3 with higher gasoline prices accounting for much of the increase. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted that the Canadian economy continues to navigate global uncertainty, supported by resilient consumer spending and improving stability in the housing market.

Looking ahead, the Bank of Canada will continue to monitor economic conditions as it assesses the appropriate path for interest rates. Stable borrowing costs should provide a solid foundation for consumers, supporting stable housing market activity through the fall.

CASH DIVIDEND

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, the Company announced a strategic capital allocation framework, including a new expected annualized dividend rate of $0.05 per Share to shareholders of Restricted Voting Shares, payable on a quarterly basis if and when declared by the Board. The first quarterly dividend under the new framework is expected to be approved and announced with the Company's Q3 earnings in November.



THE COMPANY NETWORK

As at June 30, 2026, the Franchise Network was comprised of 19,352 REALTORS® operating under 285 franchise agreements. The Company's corporately owned real estate brokerages operate in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and within the province of Quebec, with 2,252 sales representatives.



CONFERENCE CALL



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results.

To access the call by telephone, please dial 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677.

To access the call online, please visit https://app.webinar.net/OG7My6W2j3E.

Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

A transcript of the conference call will be available in the Investor Centre section of the Company's website by Thursday, August 20, 2026.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release makes reference to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share as well as Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow represents operating income before deducting interest on leases, share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and net impairment and write-off of intangible assets, minus current income tax expense, minus additions to property and equipment and intangible assets, minus repayment of contract transfer obligations, minus lease payments. Free Cash Flow per Share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the total number of Restricted Voting Shares outstanding, on a diluted basis. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share are useful supplemental measures of performance as they provide investors with an indication of the amount of cash flow generated by the Company after investing activities and lease payment.

Adjusted Net Earnings represents operating income minus income tax expense. Adjusted Net Earnings per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Earnings by the total number of Restricted Voting Shares outstanding, on a diluted basis. Management believes that Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share are useful supplemental measures as they provide investors with an indication of the operating results of the Company on a fully-diluted basis (excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items that do not directly impact the ongoing operations of the Company) as if all Exchangeable Units had been converted into Restricted Voting Shares at the beginning of the period presented.

Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Company's MD&A.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This news release contains forward-looking information and other "forward-looking statements". Words such as "ahead," "as", "be", "believe", "believes", "continue", "continues", "could", "due," "expand", "expected," "if", "impacted," "indicated," "looking," "may", "remain", "remains", "should," "support", "to", "trends," "uncertainty", "when," "will", and other expressions that are predictions of or could indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the supply or demand of houses for sale in Canada or in any particular region within Canada, changes in the selling price for houses in Canada or any particular region within Canada, changes in the Company's cash flow, changes in the Company's strategy with respect to and/or ability to pay dividends, changes in the productivity of the Company's REALTORS® or the commissions they charge their customers, changes in government policy, laws or regulations which could reasonably affect the housing markets in Canada or the economy in general, changes to any products or services developed or offered by the Company, consumer response to any changes in the housing markets in Canada or any changes in government policy, laws or regulations, changes in general economic conditions (including interest rates, consumer confidence, inflation and other general economic factors or indicators), changes in global and regional economic growth (including international trade relations, the impact of tariffs, political uncertainty), changes in the demand for and prices of natural resources on local and international markets, the level of residential real estate transactions, competition from other real estate brokers or from discount and/or Internet-based real estate alternatives, the closing of existing real estate brokerage offices, other developments in the residential real estate brokerage industry or the Company that reduce the number of REALTORS® in the Company's network or revenue from the Company's network of REALTORS®, our ability to maintain brand equity through the use of trademarks, the methods used by shareholders or analysts to evaluate the value of the Company and its publicly-traded securities, natural disasters, war or acts of terrorism, changes in tax laws or regulations, and other risks detailed in the Company's annual information form, which is filed with securities commissions and posted on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on various material factors or assumptions, which are based on information currently available to management. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making estimates set out in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: anticipated economic conditions, anticipated impact of government policies, anticipated financial performance, anticipated market conditions, business prospects, the successful execution of the Company's business strategies and recent regulatory developments. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services



Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 20,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

BRIDGEMARQ® & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES® and JOHNSTON & DANIEL® are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence. ROYAL LEPAGE® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence. VIA CAPITALE® is a registered trademark of 9120 Real Estate Network L.P. and is used under licence. PROPRIO DIRECT® is a registered trademark of Proprio Direct Inc. and is used under licence.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.









Balance Sheet Highlights



(Unaudited)



($ 000's) June 30, December 31,

2026 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,963 $ 5,752 Other current assets 13,709 11,930 Total current assets 21,672 17,682 Non-current assets 94,574 94,784 Total assets $ 116,246 $ 112,466











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,676 $ 18,596 Current income taxes payable 166 - Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 223 Interest payable on Exchangeable Units 909 909 Dividends payable to shareholders 1,067 1,067 Deferred payments 8,048 2,622 Lease liabilities 2,139 2,893 Exchangeable Units 84,980 82,606 Total current liabilities 116,985 108,916 Debt facilities 77,318 72,994 Other non-current liabilities 18,519 16,334 Total Liabilities 212,822 198,244 Shareholders' deficit (96,576) (85,778) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' deficit $ 116,246 $ 112,466

Interim Earnings Highlights









Three months Three months Six months Six months (Unaudited) ended ended ended ended (in 000's) except per Share amounts June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross Commission Income $ 81,952 $ 90,226 $ 136,758 $ 151,853 Franchise fees 11,582 12,198 23,013 23,790 Other revenues 3,939 5,591 7,576 10,341 Revenues 97,473 108,015 167,347 185,984









Commissions (78,625) (85,858) (129,161) (142,698) Cost of other revenue (1,036) (2,105) (2,234) (3,400) Operating Expenses (12,121) (13,193) (24,476) (25,642) Interest on debt (1,047) (945) (2,017) (1,845) Interest on lease obligation (273) (279) (516) (565) Share-based compensation (109) (53) (260) (53)

4,262 5,582 8,683 11,781









Impairment and write-off of intangible assets (570) (41) (640) (41) Depreciation and amortization (2,858) (2,933) (5,656) (5,844) Interest on Exchangeable Units (2,726) (2,726) (5,451) (5,451) Gain (loss) on fair value of Exchangeable Units 187 (4,936) (2,374) 750 Gain on sale of investment - - 161 - Gain on deferred payments 3 - 129 - Gain on termination of lease 382 - 382 - Current income tax expense (501) (1,062) (1,339) (2,128) Deferred income tax recovery 600 670 1,709 1,521 Net and comprehensive earnings (loss) $ (1,221) $ (5,446) $ (4,396) $ 588 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13) $ (0.57) $ (0.46) $ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13) $ (0.57) $ (0.46) $ 0.06

Cash Flow Highlights







(Unaudited)







($ 000's)

















Cash provided by operating activities: $ 8,076 $ 5,863 $ 8,345 $ 4,593 Cash used in investing activities: (1,097) (366) (2,407) (746) Cash used in financing activities: (4,954) (1,260) (3,727) (1,520) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 2,025 4,237 2,211 2,327 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5,938 7,178 5,752 9,088 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 7,963 $ 11,415 $ 7,963 $ 11,415

Free Cash Flow Highlights







(Unaudited)







(in 000's) except per Share amounts

















Free Cash Flow $ 2,227 $ 3,565 $ 4,123 $ 7,660 Free Cash Flow per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.26 $ 0.54

Free Cash Flow Reconciled to Cash Flow from Operating Activities





























Three months Three months Six months Six months (Unaudited) ended ended ended ended ($ 000's) June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025









Cash flow from operating activities $ 8,076 $ 5,863 $ 8,345 $ 4,593 Add (deduct):







Interest on Exchangeable Units 2,726 2,726 5,451 5,451 Interest on Lease Obligation 273 279 516 565 Deferred payments (2,726) - (5,451) - Share-based compensation 109 53 260 53 Current Income tax expense (501) (1,062) (1,339) (2,128) Income taxes paid 462 831 557 1,542 Changes in non-cash working capital (3,944) (3,405) 623 1,036 Interest expense (4,046) (3,950) (7,984) (7,861) Interest paid 3,921 3,654 7,704 7,273 Interest income 186 343 391 615 Interest received (186) (343) (391) (615) Lease payments (1,026) (1,059) (1,991) (2,118) Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets (1,097) (366) (2,407) (746) Gain on sale of investment - - (161) - Repayment of contract transfer obligation and other - 1 - - Free Cash Flow $ 2,227 $ 3,565 $ 4,123 $ 7,660

Adjusted Net Earnings Highlights







(Unaudited)







(in 000's) except per Share amounts

















Adjusted net earnings $ 933 $ 2,216 $ 2,757 $ 5,289 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.34









































Three months Three months Six months Six months (Unaudited) ended ended ended ended ($ 000's) June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross Commission Income $ 81,952 $ 90,226 $ 136,758 $ 151,853 Franchise fees 11,582 12,198 23,013 23,790 Other revenue 3,939 5,591 7,576 10,341 Revenues 97,473 108,015 167,347 185,984









Commissions (78,625) (85,858) (129,161) (142,698) Cost of other revenue (1,036) (2,105) (2,234) (3,400) Operating Expenses (12,121) (13,193) (24,476) (25,642) Interest on debt (1,047) (945) (2,017) (1,845) Interest on lease obligation (273) (279) (516) (565) Share-based compensation (109) (53) (260) (53) Depreciation, amortization and impairment (3,428) (2,974) (6,296) (5,885) Operating Income 834 2,608 2,387 5,896









Current income tax expense (501) (1,062) (1,339) (2,128) Deferred income tax recovery 600 670 1,709 1,521 Adjusted net earnings $ 933 $ 2,216 $ 2,757 $ 5,289































Three months Three months Six months Six months (Unaudited) ended ended ended ended ($ 000's) June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net and comprehensive earnings (loss) $ (1,221) (5,446) $ (4,396) 588 Add (deduct):

















Interest on Exchangeable Units 2,726 2,726 5,451 5,451 Gain (loss) on fair value of Exchangeable Units (187) 4,936 2,374 (750) Gain on termination of lease (382) - (382) - Gain on sale of investment - - (161) - Gain on deferred payments (3) - (129) - Adjusted net earnings $ 933 $ 2,216 $ 2,757 $ 5,289

SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

For more information, please contact: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416.510.5783