Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Files Management Information Circular and Annual Report

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE), a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and their REALTORS®, today filed its annual Management Information Circular relating to the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 15, 2024, as well as its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, on SEDAR+. The Company has previously filed its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be presented to shareholders at Bridgemarq's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Under Ontario securities laws, the Company provides its annual meeting–related materials in electronic form, which are available for download at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/BRE or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors can also access these filings on the Company's website at www.bridgemarq.com.

The Company's shareholders' meeting will be a virtual only, live audio webcast held on May 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders of record as at April 3, 2024, and their proxyholders will be permitted to vote and ask questions during the online event.

For more information on participation at the virtual only, live audio webcast, please review the Company's meeting guide (http://www.bridgemarq.com/meeting-guide) and the Management Information Circular.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT S

This news release contains forward-looking information and other "forward-looking statements". Words and phrases such as "to be", "will", and other expressions that are predictions of or could indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any rescheduling of or delay in holding the shareholders' meeting for any reason, technological issues which may impact the scheduling or conduct of the shareholders' meeting, and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Information form, which is filed with securities commissions and posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on various material factors or assumptions, which are based on information currently available to management. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making estimates set out in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the reliability of technology to support the conduct of the meeting. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results or events will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale® and Johnston & Daniel® brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.bbu.brookfield.com.

