Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend and Announces Support from Largest Shareholder

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2025.

Through an agreement with its largest shareholder, Brookfield Business Partners, the Company also announced measures which will enhance its financial flexibility and strengthen its capital position as it navigates short-term impacts of the current economic environment.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company may defer the payment of distributions on the exchangeable units of Residential Income Fund L.P. (a subsidiary of the Company) to Brookfield Business Partners for a twelve-month period beginning October, 2025. Brookfield Business Partners has also established a credit facility, providing the Company with a flexible financing option to further support its liquidity. The Company can elect to pay the deferred distributions on the exchangeable units and any outstanding balance on the credit facility in cash or by issuing additional exchangeable units to Brookfield Business Partners in certain circumstances (subject to applicable legal and stock exchange requirements).

"We have experienced a prolonged period of low activity levels across the Canadian real estate resale market. Accordingly, we believe it is prudent to add additional safeguards over the short term and are pleased to see continued support and confidence from our largest shareholder," said Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgemarq. "As we continue to execute on our growth strategy and margin enhancement initiatives, we may explore additional measures, such as a dividend reinvestment plan, to further enhance the Company's liquidity and enable the Company to invest in accretive initiatives."

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services



Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com .

BRIDGEMARQ® & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES® and JOHNSTON & DANIEL® are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence. ROYAL LEPAGE® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence. VIA CAPITALE® is a registered trademark of 9120 Real Estate Network L.P. and is used under licence. PROPRIO DIRECT® is a registered trademark of Proprio Direct Inc. and is used under licence.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

This news release contains forward-looking information and other "forward-looking statements". Words such as "aimed", "expected", "growth", "intended", "may", "prospect", "should", "to", "will", and other expressions that are predictions of or could indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include references to the Company's ability to enhance its financial flexibility and strengthen its capital position, execute on its growth strategy and margin enhancement initiatives and implement additional measures to enhance its liquidity and invest in accretive initiatives, including implementing a dividend reinvestment plan. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the supply or demand of houses for sale in Canada or in any particular region within Canada, changes in the selling price for houses in Canada or any particular region within Canada, changes in the Company's cash flow, changes in the Company's strategy with respect to and/or ability to pay dividends, changes in the productivity of the Company's REALTORS® or the commissions they charge their customers, changes in government policy, laws or regulations which could reasonably affect the housing markets in Canada or the economy in general, changes to any products or services developed or offered by the Company, consumer response to any changes in the housing markets in Canada or any changes in government policy, laws or regulations, changes in general economic conditions (including interest rates, consumer confidence, inflation and other general economic factors or indicators), changes in global and regional economic growth (including international trade relations, the impact of tariffs, political uncertainty), changes in the demand for and prices of natural resources on local and international markets, the level of residential real estate transactions, competition from other real estate brokers or from discount and/or Internet-based real estate alternatives, the closing of existing real estate brokerage offices, other developments in the residential real estate brokerage industry or the Company that reduce the number of REALTORS® in the Company's network or revenue from the Company's network of REALTORS®, our ability to maintain brand equity through the use of trademarks, the methods used by shareholders or analysts to evaluate the value of the Company and its publicly-traded securities, natural disasters, war or acts of terrorism, changes in tax laws or regulations, and other risks detailed in the Company's annual information form, which is filed with securities commissions and posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on various material factors or assumptions, which are based on information currently available to management. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making estimates set out in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: anticipated economic conditions, anticipated impact of government policies, anticipated financial performance, anticipated market conditions, business prospects, the successful execution of the Company's business and capital allocation strategies and recent regulatory developments. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

For more information, please contact: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5333