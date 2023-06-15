Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com .

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com .



