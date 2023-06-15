Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend
TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.
Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.
Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.
BRIDGEMARQ & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Manager Limited.
The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.
