Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale® and Johnston & Daniel® brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com .

For further information: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5783; Glen McMillan, Chief Financial Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-417-3870