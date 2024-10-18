Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Declares Dividend
Oct 18, 2024, 09:18 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2024.
Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.
BRIDGEMARQ® & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES®, VIA CAPITALE®, JOHNSTON & DANIEL® and PROPRIO DIRECT® are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence. ROYAL LEPAGE® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence.
For more information, please contact: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5783; Glen McMillan, Chief Financial Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-417-3870
