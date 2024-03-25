Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced the voting results for the special meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held virtually earlier today.

Bridgemarq is pleased to announce that the holders of restricted voting shares adopted an ordinary resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") at the Meeting approving the issuance of up to 3,000,000 Class B subordinated limited partnership units ("Class B Units") by Residential Income Fund L.P. (the "Partnership"), a subsidiary of the Company, and the issuance of the restricted voting shares in the capital of the Company that may be issued upon the exchange of such Class B Units, as consideration for the acquisition by the Partnership of all of the outstanding shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Manager Limited and Proprio Direct Inc. pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 14, 2023, among (inter alia) the Company, the Partnership and Brookfield BBP (Canada) L.P. The full text of the Transaction Resolution is set out in Appendix B to the Circular.

The results of the voting with respect to the Transaction Resolution exclude the votes cast by Brookfield BBP (Canada) L.P. and its affiliates and are summarized in the following table:





Votes For % Votes Against % 1,448,184 93.2 105,311 6.8

Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated March 1, 2024, (the "Circular") for a full description of this matter, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Via Capitale® and Johnston & Daniel® brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

BRIDGEMARQ® & DESIGN / BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SERVICES® are registered trademarks of Residential Income Fund L.P. and are used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Manager Limited.

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Manager Limited.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

