Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced the voting results for the directors elected at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 15, 2024.

Bridgemarq is pleased to announce that the holders of restricted voting shares have elected Mr. Colum Bastable, Ms. Lorraine Bell, Ms. Jitanjli Datt and Ms. Gail Kilgour to the board of directors. The results of the voting are summarized in the following table:

Director Nominees Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mr. Colum Bastable 1,297,013 91.19 % 125,381 8.81 % Ms. Lorraine Bell 1,292,146 90.84 % 130,248 9.16 % Ms. Jitanjli Datt 1,378,883 96.94 % 43,511 3.06 % Ms. Gail Kilgour 1,286,753 90.46 % 135,641 9.54 %

In addition, Brookfield BBP (Canada) Holdings LP, the owner of the Exchangeable Units issued by the Company and the holder of one special voting share, re-appointed Mr. Spencer Enright and Mr. Joe Freedman to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP to act as the Company's external auditors for the coming year, with 99.87% of those shareholders who voted approving the appointment.

