Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Files Management Information Circular and Annual Report

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE), a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and their REALTORS®, today filed its annual Management Information Circular relating to the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 12, 2022 as well as its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 on SEDAR. The Company has previously filed its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will be presented to shareholders at Bridgemarq's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Under Ontario securities laws, the Company provides its annual meeting–related materials in electronic form, which are available for download at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/BRE or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Investors can also access these filings on the Company's website at www.bridgemarq.com .

The Company's shareholders' meeting will be a virtual only, live audio webcast held on May 12th, 2022 at 10 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders of record as at March 28, 2022 and their proxyholders will be permitted to vote and ask questions during the online event.

For more information on participation at the virtual only, live audio webcast, please review the Company's meeting guide ( http://www.bridgemarq.com/meeting-guide ) and the Management Information Circular. For answers to frequently asked questions regarding the virtual meeting platform, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information and other "forward-looking statements". Words such as "will" and other expressions that are predictions of or could indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the impact of government or other regulatory initiatives to address the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the Canadian economy, changes in tax laws or regulations, other considerations by the Company that could affect its annual meeting of shareholders and other risks detailed in the Company's annual information form, which is filed with securities commissions and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information is based on various material factors or assumptions, which are based on information currently available to management. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making estimates set out in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: anticipated impact of government policies, and recent regulatory developments, including as the foregoing relate to COVID-19. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 20,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

For further information: Sarah Louise Gardiner, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5783