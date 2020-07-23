Brian White Joins Herschel Supply as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

White brings two decades of sales management experience as the Founder of Toronto-based, award winning sales and marketing agency, The Unlimited Sales Agency Inc., and former Vice President of Sales at Nixon Inc., where he successfully established new categories, distribution channels, and innovative processes. In his new senior leadership appointment, White will lead and augment Herschel's sales strategy across all global markets, reporting to Lyndon Cormack, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

"I have been fortunate in my career to work with some of the industry's top tier brands and am thrilled to bring my experience to Herschel Supply," said White. "This new role is my perfect scenario—a committed team and burgeoning business poised for rapid growth. As the market evolves, Herschel is well-positioned to adapt, innovate, and serve its customers better. Herschel's retail partners and passionate consumers want more from the brand, and I am excited to be part of the team achieving this focused delivery."

"As a long-time friend and admirer of Brian's accomplishments, including his vast industry knowledge and on the ground experience in both the United States and Canada, we are incredibly excited to welcome Brian to Herschel Supply," said Lyndon Cormack. "Under his leadership, we will continue to streamline our business and build a modern sales organization off our already robust foundation to ensure Herschel's next chapter is full of innovation, digital advancements, and other enhancements that will allow us to better serve our partners and end consumers."

About Herschel Supply

Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply Co. is named after the small Canadian town where three generations of their family grew up. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global travel lifestyle brand producing timeless products with utility design for the modern traveller. Originally renowned for their contemporary renditions of classic backpack silhouettes, Herschel Supply's range has since expanded to include luggage, travel accessories, wallets, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in 94 countries with more than 10,000 stockists worldwide. For more information, visit www.herschesupply.com and follow Herschel Supply on Instagram.

