Breitling And Its Surfers Squad Welcome Guests To Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch In Lemoore, California

LEEMORE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- On September 24 and 25, 2019, Breitling focused all its energy on America's West Coast during the Breitling Summit. Following a lavish opening day in Beverly Hills, the action moved inland to Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8618151-breitling-kelly-slater-superocean-automatic-44-outerknown-watch/

Following the Breitling Summit in Beverly Hills, which included a surprise visit from Breitling Cinema Squad member Brad Pitt, the memorable experience moved up a gear at Kelly Slater's extraordinary Surf Ranch in Lemoore. Slater, generally considered to be among the greatest surfers of all time, along with fellow Surfers Squad members Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons, welcomed Breitling and its guests to the Surf Ranch, which features an incredible artificial wave pool where surfers can catch the world's longest man-made, open-barrel wave.

Kelly Slater said: "I was thrilled when I heard that Breitling and Outerknown wanted to host a brand day here at the Surf Ranch alongside the entire Surfers Squad. We had a fantastic day here in Lemoore."

At the Surf Ranch, Breitling celebrated the launch of its Superocean Outerknown diver's watch, created in partnership with Outerknown, the sustainable apparel brand cofounded by Slater. The event also marked the launch of the innovative and sustainable Outerknown ECONYL® NATO strap collection. The vibrant, colorful straps have been produced from ECONYL® yarn, a wholly recycled and infinitely recyclable material created from waste – including discarded fishing nets – that has been recovered from the oceans. Not only did the Breitling Surfers Squad demonstrate their world-champion styles, but some of the guests also had a chance to ride the impressive waves at the Surf Ranch themselves.

Other activities, including dedicated media events, were arranged throughout the day, and in the evening, the Breitling Summit wrapped up with a sunset cocktail hour followed by a farewell dinner party. CEO Georges Kern said: "Our Summits allow us to communicate the state of our brand directly, unfiltered, and in real time – and this edition has been another perfect example. We had a chance to present our new products in incredible surroundings with extremely talented personalities whose lifestyle we admire and with whom we are proud to share common values. It was great to be able to share this special experience with Outerknown, our Surfers Squad, and our audience."

About Breitling

Since 1884, Breitling has established a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. With the brand's storied association with aviation, Breitling has shared the finest moments in humankind's conquest of the skies. Renowned for its spirit of innovation, it has also earned a place of privilege in the worlds of science, sport, and technology. Breitling manufactures its own movements in-house and the quality of every watch is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, made in Switzerland.

SOURCE Breitling

For further information: Lindsay Paterson, +1 (203) 762-1180, Lindsay.Paterson@Breitling.com