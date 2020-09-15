Breathe clean air with world-first air quality technology inside new Volvos

Indicating the amount of fine particulate matters in the air, PM2.5 is a widely-used measure for air quality that describes fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller. Globally, many urban areas suffer from PM2.5 values that exceed recommended levels by the World Health Organization, underlining the need to minimize their impact.

Available in Canada on 2021 model year Volvos based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) including the XC90 and all 60 series models, the Advanced Air Cleaner cleans out fine particulate matters from the cabin. Thanks to a synthetic fibre-based filter and ionisation, up to 95 per cent of all PM2.5 particles are kept out of the cabin.

This optimizes air quality inside the car, limiting the adverse health effects that are associated with air pollution and fine particulates. Cleaner air inside the car also helps to advance safe driving, as healthy and fresh air can help boost driver concentration.

In Canada, drivers of relevant Volvo models can also use the Volvo On Call smartphone app to easily schedule an extra cleaning of the cabin air ahead of their journey. The app then tells drivers about the actual PM2.5 levels inside the cabin after cleaning.

"With our Advanced Air Cleaner technology, you can rest assured that the air you breathe inside your Volvo is cleaner and healthier," said Anders Löfvendahl, senior technical expert on cabin air quality at Volvo Cars. "We believe that clean air is good for you, both from a health and from a safety perspective, and will continue to push the envelope in this area."

Apart from the Advanced Air Cleaner technology, Volvo Cars also works on creating a healthy environment inside its cars in other ways. Its engineers have a long-standing focus on removing emissions from organic substances in the car and minimizing the amount of allergy-causing materials from its interiors.

Volvo Cars has strict sourcing requirements for suppliers in order to minimize the generation and emission of odours from parts and materials used inside the cabin. The company also works closely with a variety of universities and other institutes on projects related to material use, as well as developing and implementing ever stricter allergy standards for its interiors.

A special team of odour assessors, internally known as The Noses, tests components individually as well as on a complete car level for odour emissions. Despite technological advances, this team remains unmissable for the odour control process as the human nose is much more sensitive than any analytical instrument.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 36 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: ww.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca .

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands in the world with sales of 705,452 cars in 2019 in about 100 countries. Volvo Cars has been under the ownership of the Zhejiang Geely Holding since 2010.

In 2019, Volvo Cars employed on average approximately 41,500 (41,500) full-time employees. Volvo Cars head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars head office for APAC is located in Shanghai. The company's main car production plants are located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu and Daqing (China), while engines are manufactured in Skövde (Sweden) and Zhangjiakou (China) and body components in Olofström (Sweden).

Under its new company purpose, Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This purpose is reflected into a number of business ambitions: for example, by the middle of this decade it aims for half of its global sales to be fully electric cars and to establish five million direct consumer relationships. Volvo Cars is also committed to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

Descriptions and facts in this press material relate to Volvo Cars's international car range. Described features might be optional. Vehicle specifications may vary from one country to another and may be altered without prior notification.

