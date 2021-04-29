Breakthrough, Climate-Friendly ACs: Winners of the Global Cooling Prize Announced

Congratulating the winners of the competition, Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group said: "A market transformation opportunity for the cooling sector is now a reality. As this incredible achievement begins to be recognized and applauded, it's time for regulators to focus on the policies and standards that will help us bring these technologies to market."

The eight Finalist teams were led by some of the world's largest air conditioner (AC) manufacturers and promising startups from India, China, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

RMI Chief Executive Officer Jules Kortenhorst highlighted how collaboration across governments, industry, and civil society organizations, resulted in the success of the initiative. "In this decisive decade, let this herald a new era of collaboration to spur innovations and the discovery of viable solutions in the other sectors that are yet to move towards low-carbon, efficient, and clean technologies."

The Prize Finalists, which collectively produce well over 20% of the world's residential room ACs, are determined to bring them to market within the next few years. Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, a winner of the Prize, and Qingdao Haier Air Conditioner Gen Corp. Ltd., a partner of Finalist Transaera Inc., have announced their intention to join in the COP26 "Race to Zero Breakthrough" for the cooling sector.

The winners will share the prize purse of US$1 million equally.

CONTACT: Alexandra Chin, 973-262-0002, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute

Related Links

http://www.rmi.org

