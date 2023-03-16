Breaking Barriers: The Rise of Women Impact Investors

Genus Capital Management Announces Gender-Lens-Informed Portfolio Management Approach to Help Narrow the Investment Gender Gap and Progress the Impact Investing Movement

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Genus, a sustainable and impact focused wealth management firm in Canada, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting and empowering women impact investors through a gender-lens-informed portfolio management approach.

Despite being underrepresented in investing, women are becoming more financially independent and recognizing the importance of investing to secure their future, as well as their families'. Genus recognizes the need to narrow the investment gender gap so that women can feel empowered to meet financial goals for themselves and future generations.

Later this month, Genus is hosting a virtual panel discussion with some of Canada's impact investing leaders about women's critical role in progressing the impact investing movement in Canada. This progression has been seen not just within the investment community, but also through the work of women in investment philanthropy, research and metric development and in policy and government roles.

Moreover, women investors prefer to invest in companies with positive social or environmental impact. According to a survey by Cerulli Associates, it has been found that about 52% of women would like to invest in businesses that have a beneficial social or environmental impact. Such is the case for only 44% of men. Genus has been offering sustainable investing solutions since 1994. Genus has offered their High Impact fund since 2013. Portfolio management comes down to each client's personal values, needs, and goals, and through the gender-lens-informed portfolio management approach at Genus, women investors can safely explore how best to put their wealth to work toward the issues that match their values.

While feeling heard, understood, and taken seriously in the financial services sector can be rare for women due to a lack of female representation among wealth managers, Genus has been intentional about ensuring gender diversity throughout the entire team, including management and the board of directors. As a result, Genus' executive team consists of 67% female leadership as of February 28th 2023, by comparison among the most senior roles across the globe within financial services institutions, women account for a mere 19% of leadership roles according to a study by Deloitte. As the investment industry is male-dominated, having empathetic portfolio managers who understand women's needs can help them overcome barriers to entry.

Sue-May Talbot, Portfolio Manager and Partner at Genus, believes that clarity of communication and ensuring clients feel comfortable and are part of the decision-making process is key. "We report to our clients through a Net Impact Report that shows both the positive and negative impacts of their holdings. Clients can determine how their portfolio is doing above and beyond the regular performance information provided." says Talbot.

As impact investing gains momentum, the role of women investors is becoming increasingly significant. At Genus, we recognize the importance of empowering and supporting women in this space through portfolio management that takes into account a gender-lens perspective. The participation of women in impact investing is a positive trend that can drive greater diversity and innovation within the investment industry. It is crucial for financial institutions and society to continue to encourage and facilitate women's investment journeys to realize the full potential of impact investing. For more information on how Genus can support and empower women investors, please visit https://genuscap.com/women-are-excellent-investors-but-they-still-face-challenges/.

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management is a Certified B Corp asset manager that has been involved in sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action. Genus Capital is a strong proponent of Canada's Divest-Invest movement with a complete suite of fossil fuel free funds that are tailored to meet the needs of investors who wish to invest in a sustainable, clean energy future.

