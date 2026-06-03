Brazil's Light Vehicles in Operation (VIO) Reach Record 51.5 Million, Reports Integrate Data Facts (IDF)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Integrate Data Facts (IDF), the leader in Latin American automotive aftermarket intelligence, today released its 2025 Year-End Light Vehicles in Operation (VIO) study for Brazil. The country's light vehicle fleet has reached a historic peak of 51,512,551 units, signaling long-term opportunities for the global automotive aftermarket.

IDF - Brazil VIO 2025 Yr End Infographic

The study analyzed the light vehicle population across all 26 states and the Federal District. Data shows the fleet continues to expand while reaching an average age of 13.6 years--a primary driver for service and parts demand. While maturing, Brazil's average vehicle age remains below the 16.2-year average IDF recently recorded for Mexico.

2025 Market Performance vs. 2024

Metric 2025 Year-End 2024 Year-End Growth (YoY) Light Vehicles 51.5 Million 50.7 Million +1.6 % Average Vehicle Age 13.6 Years 12.8 Years +6.2 % People per Vehicle 4.2 4.3 Improved Density

Note: Figures strictly evaluate the light vehicle segment and exclude motorcycles, medium trucks, or heavy trucks.

The Powerhouse States

Vehicle concentration remains centered in Brazil's urban and industrial hubs, led by São Paulo:

São Paulo: Leads the nation with over 15.4 million light vehicles in circulation.





Leads the nation with over 15.4 million light vehicles in circulation. Minas Gerais: Holds second position with close to 6 million units.





Holds second position with close to 6 million units. Paraná: Ranks third with 4.0 million light vehicles.





Ranks third with 4.0 million light vehicles. Regional Drivers: Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, and Bahia remain critical states for VIO concentration.

The 23-Million Unit "Aftermarket Sweet Spot"

IDF identifies an "Aftermarket Sweet Spot" of over 23 million light vehicles within the 11-to-20-year age range:

Core Segment: Vehicles aged 11–20 years account for 45% of total VIO.





Vehicles aged 11–20 years account for 45% of total VIO. Fleet Maturity: 81% of total vehicles in operation are less than 20 years old.





81% of total vehicles in operation are less than 20 years old. Model Longevity: The Volkswagen Gol remains the market favorite with 3.8 million units in operation--leading its closest competitor by over 1.5 million units.

Chinese Makes and Electrification Reality Check

The report clarifies the actual footprint of Chinese manufacturers and alternative powertrains:

Chinese Makes: Represent 1.1% of total VIO, totaling 585,363 units. Chery (36.5%) and BYD (31.1%) lead, while Haval has rapidly emerged with a 9.7% share.





Represent 1.1% of total VIO, totaling 585,363 units. Chery (36.5%) and BYD (31.1%) lead, while Haval has rapidly emerged with a 9.7% share. Electrification: Combined, pure electric and hybrid vehicles account for 1.34% of total VIO. Notably, for the 2025 model year specifically, alternative fuels reached 8.5% penetration.

"Showroom success and road reality move at different speeds," stated Evaristo Garcia, CEO of IDF. "While Chinese makes and EVs arrive fast, legacy giants like Fiat (21.3%), Volkswagen (20.1%), and Chevrolet (18.0%) still control nearly 60% of total VIO and will dominate parts demand for the foreseeable future."

About IDF - Integrate Data Facts LLC

In its 16th year, IDF is the premier provider of automotive aftermarket data for Latin America. Based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, IDF provides the granular VIO analysis and OE research necessary for strategic decisions. The Brazilian VIO is mapped 100% to ACES standards.

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SOURCE IDF - Integrate Data Facts LLC