TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO at IN-VR joined Guillaume Legare, Head South America, Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate the Brazil Lithium Summit and open the market.

Brazil Lithium Summit Opens the Market Friday, June 14th 2024

The Brazil Lithium Summit is a groundbreaking pioneer event taking place in Belo Horizonte on June 11th-13th 2024. Officially endorsed by Invest Minas, it stands as the exclusive platform in Brazil where the focus is on the burgeoning Lithium Valley. Gathering key industry players and international companies eyeing Brazil's lithium reserves, it'll be the sole platform offering direct engagement with the region's decision-makers. There are currently 34 TSX and TSXV companies mining in Brazil. There are 95 Brazilian properties on TSX and TSXV, and 28 of them are critical minerals properties.

