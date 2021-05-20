Braxia Scientific Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to "BRAXF"

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: SHRMF) (FWB: 496), a research driven clinical platform developing and providing novel ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce its common shares, previously listed for trading on the OTC Market in the United States under the symbol "SHRMF", are to commence trading on the OTC Market under the symbol "BRAXF" effective May 21, 2021.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BRAX".

In May 2021, the Company announced its new name, Braxia Scientific Corp., to reflect its commitment to providing access to, and leadership in setting the standard of care for, ketamine treatment for depression through its network of clinics, as well as the Company's ketamine and psychedelic derivative research and drug development priorities.

Braxia Scientific's overarching aim is to shape the future of treatment for people suffering from depression and other mental health disorders.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a research driven medical solutions company that aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

