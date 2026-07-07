Braxia Health Surpasses 30,000 Treatments as At-Home Mood Disorder Program Outpaces In-Clinic Visits

Canada's only at-home program providing rapid-acting treatments for mood disorders now treats more patients at home than in-clinic. Braxia Health plans to expand its at-home program province by province starting Q4 of 2026, while continuing to provide in-clinic care.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jul 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Braxia Health, a Mississauga-based clinic specializing in rapid-acting treatments for mood disorders, has delivered more than 30,000 treatments since 2018. Through Canada's only at-home program, Braxia now treats more patients in their own homes than in its clinic, and it plans to expand the program province by province beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 to reach patients wherever they live.

"Virtual care has allowed us to meet patients where they are, without compromising the clinical oversight and preparation these treatments require. Every patient is screened, educated, and supported by a trained clinician throughout the entire process," said Zoe Doyle, Director of Virtual Care at Braxia Health. "For many patients, especially those who live in rural and remote communities, receiving expert clinical care at home can be the difference between being able to access breakthrough treatments for mental health and not accessing them at all."

The at-home model uses sublingual (under-the-tongue) tablets that patients self-administer at home under live, one-to-one remote supervision by a specialized clinician, following the same screening and safety protocols used in the clinic. Every patient is medically assessed and prepared before treatment begins. By removing the IV infusion and the in-person visit, the program lowers costs and removes the largest practical barrier to care: geography.

"We started this clinic eight years ago to help patients who were suffering. It is so meaningful for our team that we've delivered over 30,000 treatments to patients seeking help when the traditional treatments for mood disorders fail," said Kevin Kratiuk, Pharmacist and Clinic Director at Braxia Health. "What I love about the at-home program is that patients don't need to live in a big city to receive treatment. The practical barriers to access keep getting lower and that's an amazing thing for healthcare."

Braxia Health also treats veterans living with treatment-resistant depression and related conditions, a group for whom conventional treatments often fall short. Veterans are cared for in person at the clinic, where they receive the same rapid-acting treatments, including intravenous (IV) therapy, that anchor Braxia's practice.

ABOUT BRAXIA HEALTH

Braxia Health is a Mississauga-based mental health clinic delivering rapid-acting, evidence-based therapies for treatment-resistant mood disorders. Operating since 2018, it was among the first clinics in Canada to offer rapid-acting antidepressant treatments, and it runs the country's only at-home program. Its clinical research has been cited by institutions and governments the world over. Braxia Health also operates a walk-in/family medical clinic and an on-site pharmacy, enabling coordinated, physician and pharmacist-led care under one roof.

Visit www.braxiahealth.com to learn more.

Visit us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Braxia Health

MEDIA CONTACT: JD MacKenzie, Director of Marketing, Braxia Health, 647-459-2865, [email protected], 1100 Dundas Street W, Unit 7, Mississauga, ON L5C 4E7