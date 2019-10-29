Brandt Completes Nortrax Acquisition, Gears Up to Serve Entire Canadian Market.

"The addition of 29 stores to Brandt's already extensive sales and support network allows for numerous synergies that will benefit our customers across the country," says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "This deal makes Brandt the only full-line dealer that spans coast-to-coast-to-coast allowing us to put more premium quality products and support services into the hands of more customers than ever before."

The acquisition gives Brandt a comprehensive Canadian retail footprint and further establishes the firm's position as a premier privately-held Canadian company and the largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealership in the world.

October 28th was the first day of full operations for the combined dealer network.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the US, over 3400 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

