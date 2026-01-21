BrandSpark International announces its 23rd annual 2026 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing Canada's Top Innovations across Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Home, Quick Service Restaurant Menu Items and more based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

Best New Product Awards Inc.

Jan 21, 2026, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International is thrilled to announce the winners of the 23rd annual 2026 Best New Product Awards™, Canada's most influential consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, more than 12,000 Canadians participated in a nationwide survey evaluating products across 121 categories spanning Food & Beverage, Beauty. Household Care, Pet, Kids' products, and Quick Service Restaurant menu items. The winners represent the most innovative and exciting launches on the market, voted by real Canadian shoppers who have purchased, tried, and truly love them.

The complete list of the 2026 Best New Product Awards winners is included below. For more information about the Program and to explore this year's winning products, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.

"With so many options on store shelves today, it can be overwhelming for consumers to know which products are truly worth trying," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Best New Product Awards simplify that decision by spotlighting the products that truly stand out to Canadians. Recognized as the country's most influential consumer-voted awards, they serve as a trusted guide to discovering new products that genuinely deliver on their promises."

"Each year, we see brands proudly leverage their Best New Product Awards wins across packaging, social media, in-store promotions, and e-commerce," adds Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "Consumers recognize and trust our logo because it's backed by real shopper insights and rigorous research from BrandSpark International. That credibility is what helps winning brands stand out on shelf, and drive sales. Most consumers aren't even aware of how many new products launch each year, and this award helps consumers learn about ones that are truly worth trying."

The Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a nationwide campaign across Global TV, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, the Flipp flyer app, and more--putting this year's top new products front and centre and helping Canadians discover their next favourites.

Some key takeaways from the BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study and the Best New Product Awards

Overall, two-thirds of Canadians like trying new products, a large and receptive audience for product innovation. However, Canadian shoppers continue to approach purchases of new products with heightened scrutiny, weighing price against perceived improvement. 81% agree that cost-of-living increases are a serious issue for Canadians and 56% say they've taken steps to manage spending. However, value is the true goal with the majority agreeing they focus on good value rather than the lowest price.

Canadians continue to believe in the power of innovation to deliver value: 53% are willing to pay a little more for a new product they expect to be better than their current option. Consumers are not simply trading down; they are trading carefully. New products must clearly demonstrate why they are worth choosing, and often why their premium is worth it.

Meaningful innovation justifies a premium

Interest in product innovation is reflected in Canadians' behaviour: 41% say they actively look for new products while shopping. Innovation remains a powerful differentiator when it promises clear, tangible benefits. But 55% of shoppers say there are too many new products to keep up with. For brands, this means innovation must be easy to spot, easy to understand, and easy to justify. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in.

Trust and credibility still matter in guiding choice

As Canadians continue to seek reassurance that a product's claims will translate into real-world performance, independently validated recognition remains an important influence on purchase decisions. Consumer-voted awards are viewed as a credible shortcut for identifying which new products are truly worth trying.

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners reflect evolving consumer priorities

Innovation that delivers functional improvement

Shoppers are not simply seeking lower prices, but better performance. In both personal care and household, proven efficacy is among the very most influential product claims. The most appealing beauty and household innovations promise clear solutions and superior performance. Winners such as PanOxyl Acne Banishing Body Spray Acne Treatment, Revlon ColorStay Full Time Mascara, and Keurig K-Crema Coffee Maker demonstrate how meaningful functional improvements can justify trade-ups, even in a value-conscious environment.

Everyday foods made more craveable

Taste continues to be a powerful driver of trial, with 7 in 10 saying it is the most important consideration when choosing food products. The highest consumer appeal scores in the Study are earned by foods promising rich flavours and textures, reinforcing the opportunity for brands that deliver excitement and indulgence. Winners such as M&M Peanut Butter Mega, Selena Gomez x OREO, HÄAGEN-DAZS EXTRÄAZ Cookie Butter Crumble & Key Lime Pie, and Longo's Truffle Parmesan Flavour Popcorn highlight how flavour-forward innovation remains a key way to capture attention and trial.

Convenience designed for modern lifestyles

6 in 10 Canadians say they look for products that 'will make my life easier' including those that simplify everyday routines. Promises of greater ease resonate most when presented by brands already trusted for taste or performance, offering convenience without compromise. Winners like Dr. Oetker Suprema Pizza, JANES Restaurant Style Crispy Chicken Tenders, and Crave Bowls respond to demand for easy meal solutions, while Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers and the Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker reflect continued appetite for practical, time-saving home innovations.

Health-forward choices without compromise

Health remains a strong motivator, with 3 in 5 believing that smart nutritional choices provide them with a great level of control over their future health. Winners that are helping support nutrient-focused diets include Oikos PRO High Protein Greek Yogurt, Catelli Protein + Pasta, and Jordans Cocoa Protein Granola. Another Best New Product Awards winner, Jamieson Vitamins – Complete Gut Health Probiotic, reflects continued interest in protein and digestive health. These products achieved superior ratings from consumers by combining their health benefits with great taste and convenience.

Conscious choices that still deliver on quality

As Canadians balance curiosity with caution, a majority remain receptive to innovation that aligns with personal values. Though price can be a barrier, 2 in 3 Canadians place tangible value on sustainability and ethical production. Winners such as Island Gold Free Range Solar Powered Barn Eggs and Enjoy! Plant-Based Shreds and Slices demonstrate how ethical and sustainable positioning resonate when paired with strong taste, quality, and everyday usability.

2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

Kikkoman Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce

Asian Sauce

M&M Peanut Butter Mega

Bite-Sized Chocolate

Starburst All Pink Gummies

Candy

Président Leerdammer Wedge

Cheese

Munchies Potato and Tortilla Chips

Chips

Cadbury Dairy Milk Tablets – Crunchie &
Fireworks

Chocolate Bars

Nestle Drumstick Bites

Chocolate Cone Snack

Leclerc Celebration Cookies - New Resealable
Packaging

Chocolate Covered Biscuit / Cookie

RITZ To-Go - Original and Whole Wheat

Crackers

Werther's Original Salted Caramel Éclair

Creamy Candy

Go Pure Energy Bars

Energy Snack Bar

Van Houtte Toasted Marshmallow K-Cup Pods

Flavoured Coffee Pods / Capsules

Philadelphia Cream Cheese - Pineapple &
Blueberry

Flavoured Cream Cheese

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Rip'n Share

Frozen Bread-Based Snack

JANES Restaurant Style Crispy Chicken
Tenders

Frozen Chicken Tenders

Farm Boy Ice Cream Bars

Frozen Dessert Bars / Pops

Drumstick Berry Bliss and Cookies n'Creme
Frozen Dessert Cones

Frozen Dessert Cones

Crave Bowls

Frozen Meals

Dr. Oetker Suprema

Frozen Pizza

Cavendish Farms FlavourCrisp Crinkle Cut
Fries

Frozen Potatoes

iÖGO Frozen Yogurt Tubs

Frozen Yogurt / Ice Cream Tubs

McCafé Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee Pods

Blue Dragon Saucy Noodles

Instant Ramen Noodles

Selena Gomez x OREO

Limited Edition Cookie

Turtles Limited Edition Fall Flavours

Limited Edition/Holiday Chocolate

Love Good Protein Crunch Bars

Low Sugar Protein Bar

Heinz Mayonnaise-style Sauce: Smoky Bacon,
Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero and Pickle.

Mayonnaise Style Sauce

Old El Paso Bold Nacho Cheese Taco Dinner
Kit

Mexican Meal Kit

Canada Dry Ginger Beer

Mixers

Island Gold Gold Yolk Free Range Veggie Fed
Eggs

Nutrient-Enhanced Eggs

Enjoy! Plant-Based Shreds and Slices

Plant-Based Cheese

Longo's Truffle Parmesan Flavour Popcorn

Popcorn

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier
White Peach

Powdered Hydration

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Squares

Premium Chocolate Bars

Barista Microroasters Trio K-Cup

Premium Coffee Pods & K-Cup Blends

HÄAGEN-DAZS EXTRÄAZ Cookie Butter
Crumble & Key Lime Pie

Premium Ice Cream Tub

EGGS2go! Free Run Hard Boiled 6-Pack

Prepared Eggs / Egg Bites

Snack Factory Bites

Pretzel Snacks

Oatmeal Crisp Protein Cereal: Apple Crisp and
Vanilla

Protein Cereal

Dairyland/Neilson 2% Chocolate Protein
Beverage

Protein Enhanced Milk Beverage

Jordans Cocoa Protein Granola

Protein Granola

Catelli Protein +

Protein Pasta

Atypique Non-Alcoholic Cocktail: Red Sangria,
Margarita and Pina Colada.

Ready-to-Drink Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

Maxwell House Indulgent Cafe-Style Instant
Coffee Mixes

Ready-to-Mix Coffee

Mastro Charcuterie Gran Piatto

Refrigerated Deli Meats

Patak's BBQ Rubs and Seasoning mixes

Seasoning Mixes & Rubs

Vachon Lady Fingers

Snack Cake

Crispers Cajun & Chili Lime

Spicy Cracker

Island Gold Free Range Solar Powered Barn
Eggs

Sustainable / Solar-Powered Eggs

Gay Lea Chocolate Whipped Cream

Whipped Cream / Coffee Enhancer

Schneiders Juicy Jumbos Loaded Wieners

Wieners / Sausages

Oikos PRO High Protein Greek Yogurt

Yogurt

Crush Zero Sugar Orange

Zero Sugar Carbonated Soft Drink

WINNING PRODUCT

HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &
KIDS CATEGORIES

PanOxyl Acne Banishing Body Spray

Acne Treatment

Nair Simple Wax Strips for Face and Bikini with
Cotton Seed

At-home Waxing

AVEENO Kids Bubble Bath

Baby / Kids Sensitive Skin Bath Products

Gerber Lil Explorers Banana Chocolate Chip Biscuits

Baby Snacks

Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump

Breastfeeding

Revlon Glimmer Brightening & Correcting
Concealers

Concealer

Buckley's Complete Nighttime Extra Strength

Cough, Cold, Flu Medication

Pampers Baby-Dry Ultra Diapers

Diapers

GluteGuard

Digestive Enzymes

Batiste Sensitive Unscented Dry Shampoo

Dry Shampoo

Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000

Electric Water Flosser

Benefiber Prebiotic Dietary Fibre

Fibre Powder

Jamieson Vitamins - Complete Gut Health
Probiotic

Gut Health Probiotic

Revlon ColorSilk with Bond Repair Complex

Hair Dye

Dove Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask

Hair Repair Treatment

OGX Bond Protein Repair Heat Protect Spray

Heat Protect Spray for Hair

Zarbee's Children's Nighttime Cough Syrup

Kids Cough & Cold Medication

Sensodyne Pronamel Kids Berry Twist
Toothpaste

Kids Toothpaste

Jamieson Vitamins - 100% Pure Magnesium
Bisglycinate

Magnesium Supplement

Revlon ColorStay Full Time Mascara

Mascara

OLLY Mellow Menopause

Menopause Symptom Relief

LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Gum Therapy

Mouthwash

Tylenol Easy Dissolve

Pain Relief

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo & Conditioner

Shampoo & Conditioner

VoltaCare Cooling Pain Relief Cream

Topical Pain Relief Cream

Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste

Whitening Toothpaste

WINNING PRODUCT

HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET CATEGORIES

Air Wick Essential Mist Lavender and Almond
Blossom

Air Freshener

Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact

Air Purification Appliance

Oster Extreme Mix Blender

Blender

Drift Car Fragrance - Wood, Stone & Metal

Car Air Freshener

Fancy Feast Gravy Lovers Paté

Cat Food

Keurig K-Crema Coffee Maker

Coffee Maker

Pedigree Pouch Wet Dog Food

Dog Food

Go! Solutions Benefit Chews

Dog Treats

Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers

Food Storage Bag / Container

Sharpie Creative Markers, Earth Tones, Water-
Based Acrylic Markers, Bullet Tip

Markers

Stearns & Foster Estate Hybrid Mattress

Mattress over $2,000

Silk & Snow Modular Aire Sofa

Modular Living Room Furniture

Lysol Dual Action Wipes

Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes

Easy-Off Degreaser Spray, Heavy Duty

Oven & Surface Cleaners

Bath and Body Works Touch of Gold Candle

Scented Candles

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker

Small Kitchen Cooking Appliance

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Power + Odour Fighting

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Who Gives A Crap Toilet Paper

Toilet Paper

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine Wet and
Dry Vacuum

Vacuum over $500

WINNING PRODUCT

QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM CATEGORIES

Tim Hortons Salted Caramel Butter Tart

Baked Goods

Tim Hortons Blackberry Yuzu Lemonade Quencher

Berry Lemonade Beverage

Tim Hortons Oreo Mocha Iced Capp

Blended Frozen Coffee Beverage

McDonalds Peach Passion Fruit Smoothie

Blended Fruit Beverage

A&W All-Canadian Special

Breakfast Meal

Tim Hortons Maple Brown Butter Scrambled
Egg Loaded Croissant

Breakfast Sandwich

Harvey's Smokin' Hot Angus Burger

Burger

Popeyes Roasted Garlic Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Tim Hortons Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew

Cold Brew Beverage

Tim Hortons Blackberry Yuzu Infusr

Energy Beverage

Balzac's Citrus Espresso Tonic

Iced Coffee

Harvey's Frings Poutine

Poutine

Starbucks Protein Latte

Protein Latte

Tim Hortons White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

Specialty Hot Coffee

Papa John's Cheddar Crust Pizza

Specialty Pizza

Starbucks Iced Cherry Chai

Specialty Tea Beverage

Tim Hortons Supreme Stack

Steak Sandwich

Tim Hortons Pineapple Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Quencher

Tropical Fruit Beverage

Tim Hortons Thanksgiving Stack

Turkey Sandwich

A&W Masala Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

WINNING PRODUCT

SERVICE CATEGORIES

Cogeco Communications Inc. Home Internet

Home Internet

BMO VIPorter Mastercard

Rewards Credit Card

Rogers Satellite-to-Mobile

Wireless / Mobile Service

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For interview requests or more information on the Awards, please contact:
Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, [email protected]

For more information regarding BrandSpark's extensive shopper and trust insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, [email protected]

