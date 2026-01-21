BrandSpark International announces its 23rd annual 2026 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing Canada's Top Innovations across Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Home, Quick Service Restaurant Menu Items and more based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International is thrilled to announce the winners of the 23rd annual 2026 Best New Product Awards™, Canada's most influential consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, more than 12,000 Canadians participated in a nationwide survey evaluating products across 121 categories spanning Food & Beverage, Beauty. Household Care, Pet, Kids' products, and Quick Service Restaurant menu items. The winners represent the most innovative and exciting launches on the market, voted by real Canadian shoppers who have purchased, tried, and truly love them.

The complete list of the 2026 Best New Product Awards winners is included below. For more information about the Program and to explore this year's winning products, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com .

"With so many options on store shelves today, it can be overwhelming for consumers to know which products are truly worth trying," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Best New Product Awards simplify that decision by spotlighting the products that truly stand out to Canadians. Recognized as the country's most influential consumer-voted awards, they serve as a trusted guide to discovering new products that genuinely deliver on their promises."

"Each year, we see brands proudly leverage their Best New Product Awards wins across packaging, social media, in-store promotions, and e-commerce," adds Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "Consumers recognize and trust our logo because it's backed by real shopper insights and rigorous research from BrandSpark International. That credibility is what helps winning brands stand out on shelf, and drive sales. Most consumers aren't even aware of how many new products launch each year, and this award helps consumers learn about ones that are truly worth trying."

The Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a nationwide campaign across Global TV, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, the Flipp flyer app, and more--putting this year's top new products front and centre and helping Canadians discover their next favourites.

Some key takeaways from the BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study and the Best New Product Awards

Overall, two-thirds of Canadians like trying new products, a large and receptive audience for product innovation. However, Canadian shoppers continue to approach purchases of new products with heightened scrutiny, weighing price against perceived improvement. 81% agree that cost-of-living increases are a serious issue for Canadians and 56% say they've taken steps to manage spending. However, value is the true goal with the majority agreeing they focus on good value rather than the lowest price.

Canadians continue to believe in the power of innovation to deliver value: 53% are willing to pay a little more for a new product they expect to be better than their current option. Consumers are not simply trading down; they are trading carefully. New products must clearly demonstrate why they are worth choosing, and often why their premium is worth it.

Meaningful innovation justifies a premium

Interest in product innovation is reflected in Canadians' behaviour: 41% say they actively look for new products while shopping. Innovation remains a powerful differentiator when it promises clear, tangible benefits. But 55% of shoppers say there are too many new products to keep up with. For brands, this means innovation must be easy to spot, easy to understand, and easy to justify. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in.

Trust and credibility still matter in guiding choice

As Canadians continue to seek reassurance that a product's claims will translate into real-world performance, independently validated recognition remains an important influence on purchase decisions. Consumer-voted awards are viewed as a credible shortcut for identifying which new products are truly worth trying.

The 2026 Best New Product Awards winners reflect evolving consumer priorities

Innovation that delivers functional improvement

Shoppers are not simply seeking lower prices, but better performance. In both personal care and household, proven efficacy is among the very most influential product claims. The most appealing beauty and household innovations promise clear solutions and superior performance. Winners such as PanOxyl Acne Banishing Body Spray Acne Treatment, Revlon ColorStay Full Time Mascara, and Keurig K-Crema Coffee Maker demonstrate how meaningful functional improvements can justify trade-ups, even in a value-conscious environment.

Everyday foods made more craveable

Taste continues to be a powerful driver of trial, with 7 in 10 saying it is the most important consideration when choosing food products. The highest consumer appeal scores in the Study are earned by foods promising rich flavours and textures, reinforcing the opportunity for brands that deliver excitement and indulgence. Winners such as M&M Peanut Butter Mega, Selena Gomez x OREO, HÄAGEN-DAZS EXTRÄAZ Cookie Butter Crumble & Key Lime Pie, and Longo's Truffle Parmesan Flavour Popcorn highlight how flavour-forward innovation remains a key way to capture attention and trial.

Convenience designed for modern lifestyles

6 in 10 Canadians say they look for products that 'will make my life easier' including those that simplify everyday routines. Promises of greater ease resonate most when presented by brands already trusted for taste or performance, offering convenience without compromise. Winners like Dr. Oetker Suprema Pizza, JANES Restaurant Style Crispy Chicken Tenders, and Crave Bowls respond to demand for easy meal solutions, while Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers and the Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker reflect continued appetite for practical, time-saving home innovations.

Health-forward choices without compromise

Health remains a strong motivator, with 3 in 5 believing that smart nutritional choices provide them with a great level of control over their future health. Winners that are helping support nutrient-focused diets include Oikos PRO High Protein Greek Yogurt, Catelli Protein + Pasta, and Jordans Cocoa Protein Granola. Another Best New Product Awards winner, Jamieson Vitamins – Complete Gut Health Probiotic, reflects continued interest in protein and digestive health. These products achieved superior ratings from consumers by combining their health benefits with great taste and convenience.

Conscious choices that still deliver on quality

As Canadians balance curiosity with caution, a majority remain receptive to innovation that aligns with personal values. Though price can be a barrier, 2 in 3 Canadians place tangible value on sustainability and ethical production. Winners such as Island Gold Free Range Solar Powered Barn Eggs and Enjoy! Plant-Based Shreds and Slices demonstrate how ethical and sustainable positioning resonate when paired with strong taste, quality, and everyday usability.

2026 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES Kikkoman Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce Asian Sauce M&M Peanut Butter Mega Bite-Sized Chocolate Starburst All Pink Gummies Candy Président Leerdammer Wedge Cheese Munchies Potato and Tortilla Chips Chips Cadbury Dairy Milk Tablets – Crunchie &

Fireworks Chocolate Bars Nestle Drumstick Bites Chocolate Cone Snack Leclerc Celebration Cookies - New Resealable

Packaging Chocolate Covered Biscuit / Cookie RITZ To-Go - Original and Whole Wheat Crackers Werther's Original Salted Caramel Éclair Creamy Candy Go Pure Energy Bars Energy Snack Bar Van Houtte Toasted Marshmallow K-Cup Pods Flavoured Coffee Pods / Capsules Philadelphia Cream Cheese - Pineapple &

Blueberry Flavoured Cream Cheese Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Rip'n Share Frozen Bread-Based Snack JANES Restaurant Style Crispy Chicken

Tenders Frozen Chicken Tenders Farm Boy Ice Cream Bars Frozen Dessert Bars / Pops Drumstick Berry Bliss and Cookies n'Creme

Frozen Dessert Cones Frozen Dessert Cones Crave Bowls Frozen Meals Dr. Oetker Suprema Frozen Pizza Cavendish Farms FlavourCrisp Crinkle Cut

Fries Frozen Potatoes iÖGO Frozen Yogurt Tubs Frozen Yogurt / Ice Cream Tubs McCafé Salted Caramel Iced Coffee Iced Coffee Pods Blue Dragon Saucy Noodles Instant Ramen Noodles Selena Gomez x OREO Limited Edition Cookie Turtles Limited Edition Fall Flavours Limited Edition/Holiday Chocolate Love Good Protein Crunch Bars Low Sugar Protein Bar Heinz Mayonnaise-style Sauce: Smoky Bacon,

Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero and Pickle. Mayonnaise Style Sauce Old El Paso Bold Nacho Cheese Taco Dinner

Kit Mexican Meal Kit Canada Dry Ginger Beer Mixers Island Gold Gold Yolk Free Range Veggie Fed

Eggs Nutrient-Enhanced Eggs Enjoy! Plant-Based Shreds and Slices Plant-Based Cheese Longo's Truffle Parmesan Flavour Popcorn Popcorn Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier

White Peach Powdered Hydration Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Squares Premium Chocolate Bars Barista Microroasters Trio K-Cup Premium Coffee Pods & K-Cup Blends HÄAGEN-DAZS EXTRÄAZ Cookie Butter

Crumble & Key Lime Pie Premium Ice Cream Tub EGGS2go! Free Run Hard Boiled 6-Pack Prepared Eggs / Egg Bites Snack Factory Bites Pretzel Snacks Oatmeal Crisp Protein Cereal: Apple Crisp and

Vanilla Protein Cereal Dairyland/Neilson 2% Chocolate Protein

Beverage Protein Enhanced Milk Beverage Jordans Cocoa Protein Granola Protein Granola Catelli Protein + Protein Pasta Atypique Non-Alcoholic Cocktail: Red Sangria,

Margarita and Pina Colada. Ready-to-Drink Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Maxwell House Indulgent Cafe-Style Instant

Coffee Mixes Ready-to-Mix Coffee Mastro Charcuterie Gran Piatto Refrigerated Deli Meats Patak's BBQ Rubs and Seasoning mixes Seasoning Mixes & Rubs Vachon Lady Fingers Snack Cake Crispers Cajun & Chili Lime Spicy Cracker Island Gold Free Range Solar Powered Barn

Eggs Sustainable / Solar-Powered Eggs Gay Lea Chocolate Whipped Cream Whipped Cream / Coffee Enhancer Schneiders Juicy Jumbos Loaded Wieners Wieners / Sausages Oikos PRO High Protein Greek Yogurt Yogurt Crush Zero Sugar Orange Zero Sugar Carbonated Soft Drink

WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &

KIDS CATEGORIES PanOxyl Acne Banishing Body Spray Acne Treatment Nair Simple Wax Strips for Face and Bikini with

Cotton Seed At-home Waxing AVEENO Kids Bubble Bath Baby / Kids Sensitive Skin Bath Products Gerber Lil Explorers Banana Chocolate Chip Biscuits Baby Snacks Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump Breastfeeding Revlon Glimmer Brightening & Correcting

Concealers Concealer Buckley's Complete Nighttime Extra Strength Cough, Cold, Flu Medication Pampers Baby-Dry Ultra Diapers Diapers GluteGuard Digestive Enzymes Batiste Sensitive Unscented Dry Shampoo Dry Shampoo Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Electric Water Flosser Benefiber Prebiotic Dietary Fibre Fibre Powder Jamieson Vitamins - Complete Gut Health

Probiotic Gut Health Probiotic Revlon ColorSilk with Bond Repair Complex Hair Dye Dove Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Mask Hair Repair Treatment OGX Bond Protein Repair Heat Protect Spray Heat Protect Spray for Hair Zarbee's Children's Nighttime Cough Syrup Kids Cough & Cold Medication Sensodyne Pronamel Kids Berry Twist

Toothpaste Kids Toothpaste Jamieson Vitamins - 100% Pure Magnesium

Bisglycinate Magnesium Supplement Revlon ColorStay Full Time Mascara Mascara OLLY Mellow Menopause Menopause Symptom Relief LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Gum Therapy Mouthwash Tylenol Easy Dissolve Pain Relief Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo & Conditioner Shampoo & Conditioner VoltaCare Cooling Pain Relief Cream Topical Pain Relief Cream Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste Whitening Toothpaste

WINNING PRODUCT HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET CATEGORIES Air Wick Essential Mist Lavender and Almond

Blossom Air Freshener Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact Air Purification Appliance Oster Extreme Mix Blender Blender Drift Car Fragrance - Wood, Stone & Metal Car Air Freshener Fancy Feast Gravy Lovers Paté Cat Food Keurig K-Crema Coffee Maker Coffee Maker Pedigree Pouch Wet Dog Food Dog Food Go! Solutions Benefit Chews Dog Treats Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers Food Storage Bag / Container Sharpie Creative Markers, Earth Tones, Water-

Based Acrylic Markers, Bullet Tip Markers Stearns & Foster Estate Hybrid Mattress Mattress over $2,000 Silk & Snow Modular Aire Sofa Modular Living Room Furniture Lysol Dual Action Wipes Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes Easy-Off Degreaser Spray, Heavy Duty Oven & Surface Cleaners Bath and Body Works Touch of Gold Candle Scented Candles Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker Small Kitchen Cooking Appliance Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Power + Odour Fighting Toilet Bowl Cleaner Who Gives A Crap Toilet Paper Toilet Paper Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine Wet and

Dry Vacuum Vacuum over $500

WINNING PRODUCT QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM CATEGORIES Tim Hortons Salted Caramel Butter Tart Baked Goods Tim Hortons Blackberry Yuzu Lemonade Quencher Berry Lemonade Beverage Tim Hortons Oreo Mocha Iced Capp Blended Frozen Coffee Beverage McDonalds Peach Passion Fruit Smoothie Blended Fruit Beverage A&W All-Canadian Special Breakfast Meal Tim Hortons Maple Brown Butter Scrambled

Egg Loaded Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Harvey's Smokin' Hot Angus Burger Burger Popeyes Roasted Garlic Chicken Sandwich Chicken Sandwich Tim Hortons Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew Cold Brew Beverage Tim Hortons Blackberry Yuzu Infusr Energy Beverage Balzac's Citrus Espresso Tonic Iced Coffee Harvey's Frings Poutine Poutine Starbucks Protein Latte Protein Latte Tim Hortons White Chocolate Pistachio Latte Specialty Hot Coffee Papa John's Cheddar Crust Pizza Specialty Pizza Starbucks Iced Cherry Chai Specialty Tea Beverage Tim Hortons Supreme Stack Steak Sandwich Tim Hortons Pineapple Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Quencher Tropical Fruit Beverage Tim Hortons Thanksgiving Stack Turkey Sandwich A&W Masala Veggie Burger Veggie Burger

WINNING PRODUCT SERVICE CATEGORIES Cogeco Communications Inc. Home Internet Home Internet BMO VIPorter Mastercard Rewards Credit Card Rogers Satellite-to-Mobile Wireless / Mobile Service

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

For interview requests or more information on the Awards, please contact:

