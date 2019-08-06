Brandon Daniels Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Brandon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his more than 15 years of experience in technology and regulatory compliance. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. With a reputation for technological innovation, Brandon is a recognized expert in the application of artificial intelligence and data analytics in financial crime, corporate compliance and global regulatory issues.

"We are honored to welcome Brandon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Brandon will continue to grow in his role as an industry thought leader, connecting and collaborating with other leaders in the Forbes' community. Brandon will work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. He will also benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Technology is changing our lives radically. In my field, artificial intelligence is not only driving efficiency and a better user experience; we are disrupting funds to terrorists and breaking up human-trafficking rings," said Daniels. "Joining Forbes Technology Council is a stellar opportunity to share innovative concepts with peers across industries and to leverage bleeding edge ideas that I can apply to the fight against financial crime. It is a privilege and an honor to represent Exiger on the Council."

ABOUT EXIGER

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities.

