Brand Vision Introduces AI-Assisted Discovery Framework For Deeper Web Design And UI/UX Research

Web design agency uses AI to extend competitor, search, and UX research, then turns those insights into tailored digital strategies.

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Brand Vision , a web design and branding agency, has introduced an AI-assisted discovery framework that combines competitor analysis, search behaviour, and UX audits before design starts. After a 2025 beta, it becomes standard in 2026, extending the team's reach so every project is grounded in evidence, not guesswork.

Historically, projects focused on reviews of three or four competitors. With AI assistance, the team now examines search data, content patterns, and user flows from 20 or more rival experiences. Those signals run through stakeholder interviews, analytics, and brand objectives, then shape information architecture, content hierarchy, and component systems for each client.

"AI lets us go wider and deeper in discovery," said Hamoun Ani, Creative Director at Brand Vision. "Previously we would focus on three or four competitors. Now we comfortably analyse 20 or more, so the team spends less time sifting and more time making clearer choices about structure and the experience."

The framework is informed by Brand Vision Insights , the studio's publication with millions of clicks each year. Live behaviour data on how readers find, read, and share content in search combines with AI-assisted research to shape navigation, headings, on-page SEO, and structured content.

Accessibility, performance, and privacy are built in. The framework relies on WCAG-aligned UI patterns, performance budgets, and clean front-end development so sites are easy to use, simple to maintain, and ready for how search engines and AI systems understand the web.

Brand Vision applies this discovery approach across technology, healthcare, real estate, retail, financial services, and nonprofit work. Clients engage the studio for website design, UI/UX, branding, and SEO programs.

Brand Vision is a design-led web design and branding agency in Toronto and Chicago. The studio shapes identities, interfaces, and websites that feel effortless to use and simple to choose, combining web design , UI/UX , branding , and editorial-grade SEO to deliver work that is discoverable, accessible, and built to last.

