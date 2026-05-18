BRAND USA LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVES TO BUILD TRAVELER CONFIDENCE AND INSPIRE INTERNATIONAL VISITATION DURING MILESTONE YEAR FOR U.S. TOURISM

"Get Facts. Get Going." establishes a single source of information for international travelers; "American Originals" showcases the people and places who originated the styles, sounds, and tastes the world loves.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and FRANKFURT, Germany, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon this week announced a major expansion of the organization's America the Beautiful brand platform. Two new supporting initiatives expand the organization's messaging: Get Facts. Get Going., an always-on effort designed to provide real-time information on visa and entry policies, fees, and more to combat misperceptions; and American Originals, a new content and storytelling series spotlighting the people, places, and experiences that are uniquely American.

Watch before you go Speed Speed Travel with confidence to the USA Get Facts. Get Going.

The new initiatives being announced this week at U.S. Travel Association's IPW in Fort Lauderdale, Florida targeting leisure tourism, and at IMEX in Frankfurt, Germany targeting international business events -- reflect the organization's focus on growing international travel demand and boosting travel exports that impact the U.S. economy and communities. The announcement comes as the USA is readying to host significant major events beginning next month, including the FIFA World Cup, America's 250th anniversary, and the Route 66 Centennial.

"In line with our mission to impact the U.S. economy through travel exports, we have an opportunity to further build traveler confidence and inspire visitation," said Fred Dixon, Brand USA's President and CEO. "With our expanded platform, we are introducing American Originals, which spotlights the people and places who originated the styles, sounds, and tastes the world loves while Get Facts. Get Going. serves as a single source of information to address misperceptions head-on. We want international visitors to know that we are open for business and warmly welcome them."

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL ECOSYSTEM

Since its global launch last October, America the Beautiful has served as Brand USA's flagship campaign and platform, inspiring international audiences. Monthly surveys show more than seven in ten respondents say the campaign positively influences their interest in visiting the United States.

Brand USA is now building on that foundation with two new initiatives, each serving a distinct and equally important role. America the Beautiful inspires. American Originals fuels consideration and Get Facts. Get Going. aids conversion by dispelling perceived logistical barriers.

Operating under one data-driven and strategic framework, Brand USA has also created new integration opportunities with its destination partners such as South Dakota and Alabama, and corporate brands such as Hilton with more to come. New integrations are designed to expand reach, improve target efficiencies, and drive greater visibility for the platform and partners.

GET FACTS. GET GOING.

The expansion comes at a necessary moment. Misperceptions about visa requirements, entry procedures, fees such as visa integrity and national park pricing, and screening policies have created confusion among some international travelers -- and until now, no single easy-to-use resource has brought this information together in one place. With the by-line "Travel with Confidence to the USA", the initiative addresses a range of misperceptions circulating on social media and in international markets, including outdated or incomplete information. In each case, the facts tell a far more welcoming story than what travelers are hearing. To meet the moment, Brand USA is publishing a full set of facts, available at visittheusa.com/entry.

Get Facts. Get Going. is built to be always on, and continually updated as an integrated marketing, communications, and trade effort reaching international audiences through paid media in key global markets; real-time content delivered through global distribution systems; direct travel trade engagement through Brand USA's agent training USA Discovery Program; and testimonials through the organization's Visiting Journalists Program.

As an extension of these efforts, Brand USA has an ongoing partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to facilitate and expand Global Entry sign-ups in international markets. CBP representatives will be on-site at IPW this week at Brand USA's booth to help answer questions and provide updates on trusted traveler programs.

"Technological improvements including Mobile Passport Control and expanded Trusted Traveler programs like Global Entry are making the entry process more seamless than ever before," Dixon said. "We want to bring that reality to the forefront alongside our new resource, Get Facts. Get Going., so visitors can travel with confidence to the USA."

AMERICAN ORIGINALS

In addition to boosting travel confidence, Brand USA is continuing to expand its storytelling with the introduction of American Originals.

"This new content series features the people, places, and traditions that have influenced the world and are unique to the USA through travelogue-style narratives that ignite exploration and help travelers build their ultimate dream holiday," said Dixon. "American Originals highlights trends like set-jetting, culinary travel, live entertainment, and more, and kicks off with spotlights on Monument Valley, Memphis, Texas, and New York City."

The series also serves as a salute to America's 250th anniversary by celebrating uniquely American experiences, but will continue to expand into 2027 and beyond. The content can be viewed here.

For the organization's latest press information, including its latest What's New in the USA and America250 content updates, please visit www.thebrandusa.com/press.

For more on Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. U.S. travel ideas and trip planning resources are available at AmericatheBeautiful.com.

Note to the Editor

Brand USA's press kit, including high-resolution photos, is available here.

ABOUT BRAND USA

Brand USA's mission is to drive economic growth and community prosperity throughout the United States by attracting high-impact international travelers through strategic marketing and travel policy communications.

Created by the Travel Promotion Act, Brand USA operates at no cost to American taxpayers. The nation's destination marketing organization is funded by contributions from visitors' bureaus, travel brands, and other nonfederal entities that are matched by a portion of the fee paid by international visitors under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

According to independent studies by Tourism Economics, over the past 13 years Brand USA has driven 11.3 million additional international visitors who spent $38.1 billion in the United States, leading to $82.9 billion in total economic impact and sustaining an average of more than 40,000 jobs each year. These efforts have generated nearly $11 billion in attributable tax receipts at the federal, state, and local levels.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Chris Heywood

Brand USA Global Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tyler Lehner

Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Brand USA