Brand Leaders Income Fund Announces Termination and Final Distribution

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (the "Manager") of Brand Leaders Income Fund, (TSX: HBL.UN), (the "Fund") announces that the Fund will terminate on or about March 15, 2022 (the "Termination Date).

Unitholders are not required to take any action in connection with the termination of the Fund.

In connection with the termination, please note the following:

The Manager will submit a request to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to delist the units from the TSX at the close of business on March 15, 2022 ;

; The Manager will distribute the assets of the Fund for an amount equal to the pro-rata share of the net assets of the Fund remaining after the payment or accrual of all debts, expenses and liabilities and liquidation expenses of the Fund;

The Fund will pay a final monthly distribution for the period ending February 28, 2022 of $0.065 per unit payable on March 9, 2022 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2022 ; and

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

For further information: For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

