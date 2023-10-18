Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Nana Kyeame of Brampton is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $88,967.40 from POOLS (Card #27, List #2338).

As Nana's daughter works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on Saturday November 18, 2023, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Goreway Drive in Brampton.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

