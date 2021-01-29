Bragg Gaming Virtually Opens The Market

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group developing into a global gaming force. Its main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. For more information visit https://www.bragg.games/

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group developing into a global gaming force. Its main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. For more information visit https://www.bragg.games/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer, [email protected]