Brad DeVault joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Assistant Vice President

PORTLAND, Ore, April 5, 2021 Beginning April 5, Bradley DeVault will be joining MUL Railcars, Inc. (MULR), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., as Assistant Vice President Sales, primarily focusing on commercial opportunities in South Texas.

Mr. DeVault brings over 15 years of experience in the chemical, petrochemical and railroad industries to MULR. For the past two years, he served with LyondellBasell, of Houston, TX, as rail sourcing manager. Prior to this role, Mr. DeVault held positions with ExxonMobil and BNSF Railway in various roles, including fleet management, contract negotiations and terminal operations.

MULR CEO, Andy Vestergaard said that "Brad has a unique understanding of the importance of relationships in the railcar leasing business, having been a customer in railcar sourcing roles at two very large shippers. Further, Brad has expert knowledge in new car acquisition, as well as remarketing activities. We all look forward to the contributions Brad will make to the team."

Mr. DeVault has an MBA from Baylor University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tulsa. He will be based out of Houston, TX.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (Mitsubishi HC Capital) is a prominent global leasing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company focuses on leasing, installment sales, various types of asset business. Mitsubishi HC Capital is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:8593) and the Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE:8593).

As one of the industry's leading companies, Mitsubishi HC Capital's business extends beyond conventional leasing and finance, with the company offering a wide variety of services including eco- and energy-related services, real estate, medical and long-term care services, sales finance, overseas market-entry support, used equipment trading business and global asset business.

About MULR

MULR is based in Portland, Oregon and is a growing, fully-integrated, rail operating lessor servicing railroads, shippers, suppliers, distributors, and utilities throughout the U.S. MULR offers a complete railcar leasing solution set with railcar asset management, regulatory support, specialized services and leasing products that provide customers with the options they need.

