VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leading innovator in water management and treatment solutions, proudly announces its recognition as winner of two awards at the 2023 BC Export Awards, hosted by Business in Vancouver (BIV). BQE became the winner of winners at this year's ceremony collecting the Exporter of the Year award as well as the Clean Technology award, affirming its commitment to excellence, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

BQE Water Secures Double Victory at the 2023 BC Export Awards (CNW Group/BQE Water Inc.)

The Exporter of the Year Award is a prestigious recognition, honoring companies for their significant roles in driving economic growth and community development on both local and global stages. The Clean Technology Award recognizes BQE's pioneering efforts in developing and implementing sustainable water management and treatment solutions. These awards recognize the Company's exports and overall revenue growth between 2020 to 2022, where total revenues increased by 80% over the 3-year period. Our key export markets include the US, Chile and China, which together represented 77% of total revenues in 2022.

David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water commented: "We are truly honored to receive both awards and we thank the BC Export Awards selection committee for recognizing our growing positive impact globally. While there is no doubt that BQE's success has been accelerated by the successful implementation of our disruptive water treatment technologies, the awards recognize that we export not only technologies but also a distinct way of doing business; one that emphasizes sustainability, social responsibility, respect for cultural differences, and a genuine effort to establish partnerships with local businesses and communities. Having designed 27 water treatment plants across four continents, we annually treat over 20 million cubic meters of industrial wastewater. This enables the recovery of 4,000 tons of valuable metals and the recycling of 1,500 tons of sodium cyanide, effectively minimizing our customers' environmental and carbon footprints. We look forward to continued growth, sustainability, and making a difference!" concluded David.

About BC Exports Awards

The BC Export Awards, a flagship program by BIV News since 1982, spotlights outstanding achievements by companies in British Columbia across various industries. With over 20 finalists, BQE Water stands out as a shining example of innovation, dedication, and success.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

