Boyuan Construction Builds Revenue and Profitability to New Heights in Fiscal 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") (TSX: BOY), an established China-based construction and engineering company, today reported its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2019. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Revenue grew 21.3% to $395.2 million ;

; Gross profit increased 8.0% to $26.3 million ;

; Net income increased 118.4% to $19.2 million ;

; In fiscal 2019, the Company commenced construction on seven material new projects with an aggregate contract value of $136 million .

Highlights Subsequent to Year End

On August 20, 2019 , the Company announced six new construction projects with combined contract values of US$186.1 million , including five residential and one commercial development project.

"Our strong growth and record financial results in fiscal 2019 again demonstrate the effectiveness of our time-tested strategy to focus on robust real estate markets in smaller centres, including Jiaxing, Zhejiang province and surrounding areas," said Mr. Cai Liang Shou. "Our annual revenue of $395.2 million was the highest in Boyuan's history and was approximately twice the revenue we achieved two years ago. Despite the decreasing trend in gross margins in the past few years, and which continued throughout this past year, we achieved record profitability in fiscal 2019, with net income more than doubling to $19.1 million from $8.7 million the year before."

Selected Fiscal Year Financial Results

In thousands except share and % data FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Revenue $395,172 $325,926 +21.3% Gross profit $26,349 $24,401 +8.0% Gross profit margin 6.7% 7.5% -10.7% EBITDA1 $31,756 $19,913 +59.5% Net income $19,185 $8,721 +119.9% Earnings per share – diluted $0.75 $0.30 +150.0%

In thousands except % data June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Total Assets $310,168 $272,617 +13.8% Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash $25,686 $15,783 +62.7%

Review of fiscal year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the year was $395.2 million, representing an increase of 21.3% from $325.9 million in the prior year. The increase was a reflection of the significant number of new construction projects taken up in the past two years, particularly in fiscal 2018. While Boyuan commenced construction on seven material new projects with an aggregate contract value of $136 million in fiscal 2019, in the prior year the Company commenced projects representing a combined $315 million. Most of the Company's projects have durations between one to three years.

Construction costs in fiscal 2019 increased to $368.8 million, compared to $301.5 million in fiscal 2018. Construction costs include all direct material, labour, subcontract and other related costs, such as equipment repairs. The two major components of the costs of construction are direct material and labour costs. For fiscal 2019, direct material costs were $256.6 million and labour cost was $95.5 million. In comparison, direct material costs and labour costs were $213.5 million and $75.9 million in fiscal 2018.

Gross profit for the year was $26.3 million, or 6.7% of revenue. This compares to gross profit of $24.4 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in fiscal 2018. Margin pressures experienced over the past few years continued in fiscal 2019 due to the current real estate market environment in China.

G&A expenses in fiscal 2019 amounted to $5.6 million, representing a decrease of $0.5 million from the prior year. The decrease was mainly attributable to certain local government administrative payments were no longer needed in the year thus reducing the G&A expenses.

The Company collected certain amount from accounts previously impaired, resulting in the reversal of net impairment losses totaling $5.1 million in fiscal 2019. By contrast, net impairment losses amounted to $6.8 million in fiscal 2018.

Interest expense was $5.5 million in FY2019, a decrease of $1.3 million from FY2018. The lower interest expense for the year was primarily due to the repayment of the convertible debentures during the year.

In fiscal 2019, the Company achieved record high net income of $19.2 million, or $0.75 per share (basic and diluted), compared to net income $8.7 million, or $0.34 basic earnings per share ($0.30 diluted), in fiscal 2018. The increase was principally due to higher revenue recorded and impairment loss recovered in fiscal 2019.

Boyuan had working capital of $55.3 million, including cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totalling $25.7 million as at June 30, 2019. This compares to $53.3 million and $15.8 million, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Boyuan's consolidated statements for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be filed with securities regulatory authorities within applicable timelines and will be available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments. For more information visit www.boyuangroup.cn.

1 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a defined performance measure under IFRS.

