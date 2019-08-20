Boyuan Construction Announces US$186.1 Million in New Development Projects in Zhejiang and Hainan Provinces

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc., (TSX: BOY) today announced six new construction projects, including five residential and one commercial, with combined contract values of US$186.1 million.

"We are pleased to report several new construction contracts, further strengthening our growing presence in Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province," said Mr. Cai Liang Shou, Chairman and CEO of Boyuan Construction Group. "These six projects have estimated completions between the second quarter of calendar 2020 and the middle of calendar 2021, and represent a very healthy backlog for Boyuan Construction."

Details of the six new projects are as follows:

1. Residential development in Jiaxing, Zhejiang

Construction area: 229,903 square metres

Contract price: US$45.8M

Expected completion: Q2 of calendar 2020

2. Residential development in Jiashan, Zhejiang

Construction area: 77,198 square metres

Contract price: US$27.4M

Expected completion: Q3 of calendar 2020

3. Residential development in Haikou, Hainan

Construction area: 104,464 square metres

Contract price: US$26.2M

Expected completion: Q4 of calendar 2020

4. Residential development in Haiyan, Zhejiang

Construction area: 98,900 square metres

Contract price: US$33.8M

Expected completion: Q4 of calendar 2020

5. Commercial development in Haiyan, Zhejiang

Construction area: 34,561 square metres

Contract price: US$30.1M

Expected completion: Q2 of calendar 2021

6. Residential development in Jiaxing, Zhejiang

Construction area: 47,352 square metres

Contract price: US$22.8M

Expected completion: Q2 of calendar 2021

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments.

