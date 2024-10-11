Boyd Group Services Inc. Notes Impact of Hurricane Activity

- Temporary closures of Certain Collision Repair Centers due to Hurricane Activity-

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD.TO) ("BGSI", "the Boyd Group", "Boyd" or "the Company") announced that recent hurricane activity has called for certain Gerber Collision & Glass ("Gerber") locations in the affected areas to be temporarily closed, with some closures made in accordance with mandatory evacuation orders, and some on a discretionary basis to allow employees to prepare accordingly.

During the last week of September, Hurricane Helene resulted in the temporary closure of 47 locations in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, followed by the temporary closure of 52 locations in the state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton.

"In order to allow our employees to focus on ensuring that they and their families are safe, we are continuously evaluating decisions on whether to temporarily close and when to re-open certain locations," said Timothy O'Day, Chief Executive Officer of the Boyd Group. "We are working with our local teams to evaluate damage with a focus on resuming operations as soon as practicable. Our priority continues to be the well-being of our employees."

The recent hurricane activity has impacted our employees, customers and repair locations. These impacts include flooding of locations and vehicles in the process of being repaired, the ability of locations to receive and process work, damage to locations, loss of power, and loss of access roads at certain locations, as well as damage to many vehicles resulting in total losses as a result of hurricane activity. The location closings will result in loss of sales in the period preceding, during and immediately following the periods of closure. The overall magnitude of sales and earnings loss will not be determinable until the activity subsides, the locations reopen, and all of the variables associated with this event, including the availability of insurance can be fully assessed. An estimate of the full impact of these closures should be available for disclosure when the Boyd Group's third quarter earnings report is released on November 5th.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by these devastating events," added Mr. O'Day. "We will continue to monitor the direct impact of the storms on our locations and provide support as needed for our employees and customers."

