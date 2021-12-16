Boyd Group Services Inc. Changes Reporting For Acquisition Announcements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

WINNIPEG, MB , Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - As noted during the November 10, 2021 third quarter results call, Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) ("BGSI" or "the Boyd Group") will be reporting location growth during quarterly results updates rather than announcing individual acquisitions as they occur. The Boyd Group remains committed to growth and has acquired seven repair centers through December 15, 2021 since reporting third quarter results in November. Additional acquisitions will be shared during the next quarterly call in March 2022. The Boyd Group remains committed to doubling the size of the business, based on 2019 revenues, by 2025.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. ("BGSI") is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. BGSI shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or BGSI, please visit our website at http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com).

For further information: Tim O'Day, President & CEO, Tel: (847) 410-6002, [email protected]; Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 895-1244 (ext. 33841), [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, [email protected]

