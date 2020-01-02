Boyd Group Services Inc. appoints Tim O'Day as President & CEO

"Tim has played a key role in the Boyd Group's growth and success since joining us in 2004 and is well positioned to become the CEO, which will see him guide the company through its next phase of growth and development," said Al Davis, Boyd's Independent Chair of the Board. "Additionally, we look forward to Brock moving into the Executive Chair role to support Tim and provide for a seamless transition."

Mr. O'Day joined Gerber Collision & Glass in February 1998 and, with Boyd Group's acquisition of Gerber in 2004, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Boyd's U.S Operations. In 2008, he was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Operations. In 2017, he was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, with company-wide operating oversight, responsibility and influence. Before joining Gerber, he was with Midas International, where he was elevated to Vice President, Western Division, and responsible for a territory that encompassed 500 Midas locations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business & Accounting from Michigan State University.

"I am very pleased and excited to be taking on this role," added Mr. O'Day. "Our opportunities at Boyd continue to be tremendous, and I look forward to leading the company with Brock's continuing support."

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (http://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (http://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (http://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

