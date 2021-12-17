BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 CASH DIVIDEND

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) today announced a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.144 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 27, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Shareholders who are non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes in respect of any dividends made by Boyd Group Services Inc.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. ("BGSI") is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. BGSI shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or BGSI, please visit our website at http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com)



