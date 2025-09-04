Boyd Group Services Inc. announces closing of C$275 million senior unsecured note offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD.TO) ("BGSI", "the Boyd Group", "Boyd" or "the Company") today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$275 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the "Notes"). As previously stated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness.

The offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities, as Joint Active Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, as Joint Passive Bookrunner.

The Notes were offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis and to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in the United States, nor shall there be an offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. BGSI shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or BGSI, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. ("Boyd") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. Boyd operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, Boyd is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. Boyd also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services, that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. Boyd also operates a Mobile Auto Solutions ("MAS") service that offers scanning and calibration services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of certain securities laws. Forward-looking information can be generally identified by words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "should", "believe" or the negatives thereof and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release include statements respecting the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of BGSI's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" and other sections of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position and our other periodic filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations and economic performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact: Jeff Murray, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 594-1773, Email: [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll-free 1-800-385-5451, Email: [email protected]; [email protected]