Boyd Group Income Fund Reports Continued Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2019 Results

-Achieves Revenue Growth of 23.4%, Adds 34 Locations and Increases Distribution-

WINNIPEG, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Income Fund (TSX: BYD.UN) ("the Fund", "the Boyd Group" or "Boyd") today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. The Fund's third quarter 2019 financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading the Boyd Group's financial statements, including notes to the financial statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Q3 2019 Highlights

Sales increased by 23.4% to $567.0 million from $459.6 million in 2018, including same-store sales increases of 3.3% (1.7% on a days adjusted basis, recognizing one additional selling and production day in the U.S. and Canada )

from in 2018, including same-store sales increases of 3.3% (1.7% on a days adjusted basis, recognizing one additional selling and production day in the U.S. and ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 increased 22.9% to $50.7 million , compared with $41.2 million in 2018

increased 22.9% to , compared with in 2018 Adjusted net earnings 1,2 increased 7.2% to $21.9 million compared with $20.4 million in 2018 and adjusted net earnings per unit 1 increased 6.1% to $1.10 compared with $1.04 in 2018

increased 7.2% to compared with in 2018 and adjusted net earnings per unit increased 6.1% to compared with in 2018 Added 34 locations, including three intake centers

Currency positively impacted same-store sales by $4.2 million , Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 by approximately $0.5 million , adjusted net earnings 1,2 by approximately $0.2 million , and adjusted earnings per unit 1,2 by approximately $0.01

, Adjusted EBITDA by approximately , adjusted net earnings by approximately , and adjusted earnings per unit by approximately Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 calculated on a post IFRS 16, Leases basis was $77.4 million

calculated on a post IFRS 16, basis was Announced a proposed conversion from an income trust to a corporate structure effective January 1, 2020 pursuant to a plan of arrangement

pursuant to a plan of arrangement Named to the inaugural TSX30, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation

Subsequent to Quarter End

Added three locations

Announced a distribution increase of 2.2% to $0.552 per unit annualized from $0.54 per unit

"As previously noted during our second quarter reporting, while demand for our services continued to be healthy in most of our markets, Q3 presented a number of challenges including continued technician capacity constraints combined with strong comps, the challenges of vacation and softness in some markets. Additionally, as the quarter unfolded we also had some additional modest negative impacts from Hurricane Dorian and the General Motors strike. All of these factors combined to result in lower same-store sales growth compared to what was achieved in the first half of the year," said Brock Bulbuck, Chief Executive Officer of the Boyd Group. "Despite these challenges, we were able to report positive same-store sales growth that contributed to double-digit increases in sales and Adjusted EBITDA compared to the same period a year ago. This was primarily due to the continued execution of our growth strategy that added 37 locations since the end of the second quarter. Sustained and consistent execution of our operational and growth strategy is one of the main drivers in our being named to the inaugural TSX30 listing in September, a tribute to the efforts of our team over many years."

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) 2019 % change 2018 2019 % change 2018 Sales – Total 566,957 23.4 459,564 1,697,359 23.9 1,369,482 Same-store sales – Total (excluding foreign exchange) 470,663 3.3 455,586 1,394,383 4.6 1,333,067













Gross margin % 45.3 (0.2) 45.4 45.5 0.0 45.5 Operating expense %1 31.7 (13.2) 36.5 31.6 (12.9) 36.3













Adjusted EBITDA1,2 50,656 22.9 41,203 159,166 26.5 125,820 Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 (post IFRS 16, Leases basis) 77,398 N/A N/A 235,819 N/A N/A Acquisition and transaction costs 1,156 69.0 684 3,859 130.8 1,672 Depreciation and amortization1 39,574 195.5 13,390 112,685 198.8 37,717 Fair value adjustments 5,029 51.2 3,326 19,531 45.1 13,460 Finance costs1 9,647 293.4 2,452 28,056 280.6 7,372 Income tax expense 7,226 51.2 4,780 21,794 22.0 17,864













Adjusted net earnings1,2 21,880 7.2 20,403 75,670 21.2 62,432 Adjusted net earnings per unit1,2 1.10 6.1 1.04 3.81 20.0 3.17













Net earnings 14,766 (10.9) 16,571 49,894 4.5 47,735 Basic earnings per unit 0.74 (12.1) 0.84 2.51 3.4 2.43 Diluted earnings per unit 0.74 (1.6) 0.75 2.39 0.5 2.38













Standardized distributable cash1,2 41,562 414.7 8,075 157,688 64.1 96,064 Adjusted distributable cash1,2 20,555 159.9 7,910 98,381 3.3 95,261













Distributions and dividends paid 2,713 3.3 2,626 8,130 3.3 7,870



Outlook

"Entering the fourth quarter, there continues to be healthy demand for our services in most of our markets however our technician capacity constraints will continue to make it challenging to return to strong organic growth in the face of strong Q4 2018 comps of 6.8% or 5.2% on a days adjusted basis. Additionally, the continued effects of the GM strike have had some impact on Q4 sales to date. Although it is early in the quarter, after one month, we are experiencing same-store sales growth that is slightly below but in the range of Q3 levels, still falling short of the strong same-store sales levels experienced in the first half of the year. Our ability to improve upon this level of same-store sales growth as the quarter progresses will be primarily dependent upon our ability to grow same-store technician capacity as the quarter unfolds. Looking beyond 2019, we continue to be confident that we will work through our technician capacity challenges and maintain our progress toward our long-term growth targets and operational plans," added Mr. Bulbuck. "Our pipeline to add new locations in existing markets and to expand into new markets is healthy. Our people initiatives are having some impact and the ongoing investments we are making in technology, equipment and training position us well for continued operational execution. In terms of future growth, our strong balance sheet, along with approximately $250 million in dry powder position us well to continue to add new locations, grow market share and deliver shareholder value."

2019 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast

Management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review the Fund's 2019 third quarter results. You can join the call by dialing 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through www.boydgroup.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. A taped replay of the conference call will also be available until Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at midnight by calling 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833, reference number 2364159.

About The Boyd Group Income Fund

The Boyd Group Income Fund is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust created for the purposes of acquiring and holding certain investments, including a majority interest in The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. The Boyd Group Income Fund units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.UN. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade name Boyd Autobody & Glass (http://boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (http://www.assuredauto.ca), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (http://www.gerbercollision.com). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include, but are not limited to: dependence upon The Boyd Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries; operational performance; acquisition risk; employee relations and staffing; brand management and reputation; market environment change; reliance on technology; foreign currency risk; loss of key customers; decline in number of insurance claims; margin pressure and sales mix changes; weather conditions; competition; access to capital; dependence on key personnel; tax position risk; quality of corporate governance; economic downturn; increased government regulation and tax risk; environmental, health and safety risk; fluctuations in operating results and seasonality; risk of litigation; execution on new strategies; insurance risk; cash distributions not guaranteed; unitholder limited liability is subject to contractual and statutory assurances that may have some enforcement risks; real estate management; interest rates; U.S. health care costs and workers compensation claims; low capture rates; energy costs; capital expenditures; and the Fund's success in anticipating and managing the foregoing risks.

We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and that when reviewing our forward-looking statements, investors and others should refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" and other sections of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position and our other periodic filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings.

For further information: Brock Bulbuck, CEO, Tel: (204) 594-1770, brock.bulbuck@boydgroup.com; Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 895-1244 (ext. 33841), pat.pathipati@boydgroup.com; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, cmacphail@national.ca

