Boyd Autobody & Glass Acquires New Repair Location in Steinbach, Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced that on July 29, 2019 it acquired a collision repair location in Steinbach, Manitoba.

This location has operated as a body shop since 1977 and most recently as Stony Brook Collision Centre. Steinbach, the third largest city in Manitoba, is located about 58 kilometers southeast of Winnipeg with a population of almost 16,000 people.

"We are very excited to add this location that has served this market so well," said Eric Danberg, President of Boyd Autobody & Glass. "This acquisition builds upon our footprint in this region and we look forward to offering the signature friendly service and high-quality repairs that Boyd Autobody & Glass provides."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the contact coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

For further information: Eric Danberg, President, Boyd Autobody & Glass, Tel: (204) 297-0389, eric.danberg@boydgroup.com; Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com

