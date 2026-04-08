BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF SEMI-ANNUAL REPORTING

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Bow Lake Capital Corp. (TSXV: BLCC.P) ("Bow Lake") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Bow Lake's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Bow Lake will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, Bow Lake will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and associated MD&A.

Bow Lake will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026). Bow Valley remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bow Lake Capital Corp.

For further information contact: Bow Lake Capital Corp., Jeremy Ross - Chief Executive Officer and a Director, (604) 537-7556