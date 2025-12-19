Bounty Sports Rebrands as WagerTech, Launches a Premier Network of iGaming Brands

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Bounty Sports announced that it has officially rebranded as WagerTech, a move that reflects the company's evolution into a broader and more sophisticated network of iGaming, sports betting, and casino-focused digital brands.

The new WagerTech identity represents the company's shift from a single product to a growing ecosystem of tools, media properties, and betting-related content. With the rebrand now in place, WagerTech brings all of its technology, data capabilities, and partner offerings together under one name, creating a clearer and more unified presence in the marketplace.

"This is a moment that reflects how far the company has come," said Jess Hodgson, CEO of WagerTech. "We started Bounty Sports as a singular Daily Fantasy Sports app. Over time, our portfolio expanded, our audience grew, and our technology advanced in ways that required a brand that could represent the full scope of what we are building. WagerTech captures that ambition and positions us for the next phase of growth."

The rebrand arrives at a time when the company is expanding its reach across North America, developing new content and product verticals, and strengthening relationships with sportsbook partners and sports media outlets. Presenting a single, cohesive brand helps WagerTech communicate its value more clearly to partners, users, and creators who rely on the platform.

Under the WagerTech brand, the company now operates a network of prediction tools, casino content hubs, affiliate products, and media-driven sports betting experiences. All properties are united by an ethos that focuses on speed, performance, and reliability.

Several factors guided the decision to move forward with the WagerTech brand:

A name that reflects the full scope of the company's capabilities across sports betting , casino , and sweepstakes verticals.

, , and sweepstakes verticals. A cohesive ecosystem of technology & data-driven platforms.

A unified platform that supports scalable distribution, analytics, and product development.

A clearer and more recognizable identity for users and affiliates engaging with WagerTech products.

"This rebrand is not only about a new name," Hodgson added. "It is a signal of our commitment to building a trusted network that delivers real value. WagerTech allows us to move forward with a brand that matches our vision and the quality of the products we want to bring to market."

WagerTech will begin rolling out new branding across all platforms and partner materials immediately, with updated product experiences following over the coming weeks.

About WagerTech

WagerTech is an integrated ecosystem of technology-backed platforms that drive high-value players to sports betting and casino operators. The platform powers tools, content, and user experiences that help bettors make informed decisions while supporting publishers, affiliates, and operators across the industry.

For more information, visit https://wagertech.bet/ .

SOURCE WagerTech

Media Contact: Joyce Kiddell, [email protected]